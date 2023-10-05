Indian panel manufacturer Gautam Solar has developed new n-type TOPCon solar modules with power ratings of 565 W to 580 W and a maximum efficiency of 22.45%.From pv magazine India Gautam Solar is showcasing its n-type TOPCon solar modules this week at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2023. The modules will be available in power ratings of 565 Wp to 580 Wp, with a maximum efficiency of 22.45%. These are designed for ground-mounted projects. They are certified according to UL and IEC standards and are already available for the US and European markets. "Gautam Solar's n-type TOPCon modules ...

