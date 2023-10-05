Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, and home to the broadest range of benchmarks to support the liberalization of natural gas, today announced a record third quarter for TTF with a record 18.7 million TTF futures and options traded, equivalent to 13,598 Terawatt hours.

TTF also hit record average daily volume (ADV) during the third quarter of 296,782 across futures and options, with ADV up 101% year-over-year (y/y).

ICE's TTF market has grown strongly this year with open interest up 54% y/y at 2.65 million contracts. ICE continues to hit records for market participation in TTF futures and options, with hedging now out to December 2032.

"As the global benchmark for natural gas, ICE TTF sends price signals which customers use to manage their natural gas price exposure, as well as pricing the flow of natural gas in Europe and the impact of competition with Asia for LNG," said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director of Utility Markets at ICE. "The strong growth in TTF across all liquidity metrics, as well as the increase in the forward curve so that TTF now goes out as far as Henry Hub, shows the success of TTF as a global natural gas market."

ICE continues to see strong activity in TTF Options where volume is up over 200% y/y with open interest up 77% at 1.17 million.

Open interest across ICE's global natural gas portfolio, which includes ICE's Henry Hub, TTF and TTF 1st line, AECO, NBP, and ICE JKM LNG (Platts) markets, is up 13% y/y at 30.2 million contracts. Natural gas is one part of ICE's extensive commodity markets where open interest is 51.7 million contracts, up 14% y/y.

