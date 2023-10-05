Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, is pleased to announce it has signed a strategic marketing and promotional agreement with Blubooks (https://www.blubooks.co), a cloud accounting firm specializing in bookkeeping, income tax and sales tax compliance globally.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Blubooks which we believe will help to further grow Cubeler® Business Hub membership in Canada," said Marc Pearson, VP, Global Channels and Alliances at Tenet subsidiary, Cubeler Inc." It is through partnerships like these that we'll be able to promote the benefits of the Hub more effectively to the Canadian SME community. Working with bookkeepers like Blubooks and having them endorse and promote our services to their existing SME clients, while we in turn encourage SMEs in general to work with bookkeepers to get the most out of their membership on the Cubeler® Business Hub is a win-win proposition and gets our Tenoris3 subsidiary closer to the SME financial data that will form the building blocks of its data-driven analytics and AI product offering," added Pearson.

Blubooks offers expert accounting solutions to small and medium-sized business owners. Services include bookkeeping, tax support, and software integration. Blubooks products and services serve as a one-stop-shop that handles everything from Income Tax to advisory. The partnership between Tenet and Blubooks enhances visibility and accessibility to the Cubeler® Business Hub and promotes membership benefits for SMEs. Blubooks will offer its customers Cubeler® Business Hub membership opportunities as a value-added service and Cubeler will incentivize new members to engage with the platform and take full advantage of the products and services that will be available to them via the Cubeler® Business Hub.

"This alliance is very exciting. It will impact so many of the small and medium-sized business owners we work with across Canada," said Andrew Weinhardt, Co-Founder, Blubooks. "This relationship allows us to bring real value to our clients. Cubeler's tools to provide insights, to access capital, make connections and help members promote their products and services really create a centralized place for businesses to unlock their growth potential. We can't wait to share this with our client network and are excited about the partnership," added Weinhardt.

Following its news release on September 15, 2023 about the signing of a strategic alliance agreement with Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada, Tenet is planning to enter into similar agreements with bookkeepers across Canada in the coming weeks and months to help accelerate membership growth on the Cubeler® Business Hub.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

