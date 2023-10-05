Collaboration gives Bayer access to Twist Bioscience's pool of phage display libraries

Twist Bioscience eligible to receive up to USD 188 million in clinical and commercial milestone payments plus royalties

Bayer AG has entered into an antibody discovery, option, and license agreement with Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company offering high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform.

The company's "Library of Libraries," a collection of synthetic antibody libraries that harnesses innovative structural and developability features to cover a wide range of antibody drug targets, is tailored to address specific challenges in antibody discovery. It has the potential to increase the probability of success of antibody discovery programs across indications and focus areas.

"Partnering with Twist Bioscience complements our strategy to advance breakthrough innovations based on new scientific approaches and platform technologies," said Juergen Eckhardt, M.D., Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division and Head of Business Development, Licensing Open Innovation. "Its 'Library of Libraries' offers an optimal design to accelerate drug discovery processes to make a meaningful impact in patients' lives faster."

Under the terms of the agreement, Twist will receive payments connected with the initiation of research and will be eligible to receive fees associated with research activities. The antibody leads discovered under the collaboration that enter clinical development qualify for certain success-based clinical and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties from product sales. In total, Twist is eligible to receive up to USD 188 million in clinical and commercial milestone payments plus royalties. In return, Bayer receives exclusive rights to license the antibodies for commercialization in all global territories.

