Exclusive preview of Kojo Marfo's new exhibition at JD Malat Gallery on 10 October

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On rare occasions, a contemporary artist emerges, fascinating audiences, and reshaping the very essence of our perception of the world. Kojo Marfo is precisely such a visionary. JD Malat Gallery proudly announces his latest exhibition 'Crucible of Hope'. In parallel with Frieze Week, from 11th to 15th October, this enchanting exhibition invites viewers on an exploration into the intertwined realms of success, happiness, and the burdens that shape our very existence.

An exclusive showing of the exhibition will take place on October 10th from 7pm at JD Malat Gallery.

Marfo is an acclaimed contemporary artist celebrated for his unique style, which draws inspiration from traditional Akan artefacts, sculptures, and carvings that he encountered growing up.

Marfo skillfully explores the intricate nature of shared and personal human stories, with each piece carrying the weight of experiences we have lived and continue to live today. At the heart of 'Crucible of Hope' lies a powerful narrative that sheds light on the societal pressures placed upon us to succeed at any expense, often overshadowing the pursuit of true happiness. Marfo's art becomes a mirror to society, inviting introspection and igniting a dialogue on the complex interplay between success and fulfilment, and how we can reach for a sense of equilibrium.

Drawing inspiration from his own experiences and intuition, Marfo showcases an eclectic range of styles and mediums in his works, adding further depth to his artistic repertoire. From vibrant brushstrokes that exude energy to new endeavours in print techniques, his artistic prowess continually redefines the horizons of creative expression. Displayed across two floors at the gallery, the exhibition offers an immersive journey through Marfo's visual symphony, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the layers of meaning and emotions he skillfully weaves into each piece.

Kojo Marfo shares his thoughts on the exhibition, stating, "The idea is to expose and highlight the burden that our families and society place on us to be successful, rather than prioritising our happiness. It has become almost like a birthright to be successful at any expense. The intention is to shed light on these sentiments and hopefully inspire some individuals to bring about change and find happiness in our world."

To attend the exclusive opening or to interview Jean-David Malat and Kojo Marfo, please contact jdmalat@plus1comms.com .

For images, visit the newsroom https://ace.media/jd-malat .

Media Contact details: Deborah Gouineau; deborah@plus1comms.com; 07802725465

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exclusive-preview-of-kojo-marfos-new-exhibition-at-jd-malat-gallery-on-10-october-301948361.html