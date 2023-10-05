PepsiCo: PEPSI MAX® TEAMS UP WITH EA SPORTS FC TO PROVIDE FANS WITH IN-GAME ULTIMATE TEAM REWARDS

- PEPSI MAX® ENLISTS FOOTBALL ICONS VINI JR, LEAH WILLIAMSON AND SON HEUNG-MIN TO LAUNCH NEW CAMPAIGN THAT GIVES EA SPORTS FC 24 USERS IN-GAME PERKS -

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pepsi MAX® and EA SPORTS FC have revealed details of an epic international campaign that will elevate gamers' experiences of the hotly anticipated new football game, EA SPORTS FC 24. The partnership is fronted by three world-class footballers, consisting of an on-pack promotion that allows fans to receive in-game rewards by simply purchasing participating Pepsi MAX products.

With EA SPORTS FC 24 now available to purchase across the globe, the two entertainment powerhouses, Pepsi MAX and EA SPORTS FC, are collectively on a mission to help fans get more from their gaming experience. Available in more than 20 markets around the world, the carbonated soft-drink brand will be releasing hundreds of millions of co-branded Pepsi MAX x EA SPORTS FC 24 cans and bottles, each emblazoned with a Pepsi MAX football talent; Vini Jr, Leah Williamson, and newly-announced ambassador Son Heung-min.

By purchasing a promotional Pepsi MAX can or bottle, fans will be able to redeem EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Team in-game rewards, including one Ultimate Team 75+ rated untradeable gold item, enabling players to build formidable player line-ups within the new game. The cans and bottles also provide access to slick vanity rewards including Pepsi football kits, attractive stadium designs and TIFO's - all redeemable via gaming console* or PC.

To further celebrate the campaign, Pepsi MAX has launched an exciting new film starring Vini Jr across digital and social media to show fans why Pepsi MAX is the perfect partner to help sate the thirst of the new era of football fans. The spot shows the Brazilian baller taking shots against goal before the ball slams against a Pepsi vending machine, releasing several limited-edition Pepsi MAX x EA SPORTS FC 24 cans and Vini's subsequent EA SPORTS FC 24 rewards. The film effortlessly transitions to Vini's in-game avatar scoring a sensational goal in EA SPORTS FC 24 with the footage culminating with the winger celebrating the strike against a friend from the comfort of his own home - a scene many EA SPORTS FC 24 gamers can relate too!

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi's Senior Director of Global Marketing, commented: "Teaming up with a revolutionary entertainment brand like EA SPORTS FC is a huge source of pride for Pepsi. Working with the biggest football stars and best gaming creators, we've used our history and expertise in sports-entertainment to co-create a fan-first campaign deserving of the epic new EA SPORTS FC 24 game. We're excited to offer fans the Pepsi rewards. This is just the beginning of our journey in shaping the future of football fandom with EA SPORTS FC; there's so much more to come over the duration of this partnership. Stay tuned!"

David Jackson, Vice President of Brand at EA SPORTS FC, added: "As we kick off a new era of The World's Game with the launch of EA SPORTS FC 24, we're thrilled to team up with Pepsi to provide fans with Ultimate Team rewards that will enhance their in-game experience even further. With our shared goal of driving fan-focused football and interactive experiences, this is just the start to a unique and engaging collaboration."

With a unique placement at the heart of sport and entertainment, and boasting a rich track record of working with the biggest stars and platforms in this space, this campaign is Pepsi MAX's latest activity under its global 'Thirsty For More' platform that aims to provide innovative, exhilarating moments for modern-day fans around the world.

Additional player integrations and activations will be revealed soon; fans can stay updated and join the conversation by following @PepsiGlobal on Instagram and TikTok . ThirstyForMore

*PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or PC via EA app, Steam or Epic. Offer is not available on Nintendo Switch.

