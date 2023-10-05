The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in North America List

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced it was selected for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

For the review period of Fiscal Year 2019-2022, Glimpse's revenues grew by approximately 640%. As we reported in our FY '23 earnings press release and call last week, since our IPO in July of 2021 to the end of our FY '23 (June 30, 2023), our revenues have grown by a factor of approximately 4X.

The Glimpse Group President & CEO Lyron Bentovim commented: "Our historical growth, as recognized by our inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, is a strong indicator of the potential inherent in the Immersive industry and our position in it. As the Immersive industry continues to evolve, we are positioning Glimpse as a key provider of enabling Spatial Computing, Cloud and AI driven Immersive software solutions for enterprises and large organizations, potentially empowering and enabling the industry's growth and development by shifting the focus from software run on devices to cloud based immersive software. With our recent common stock only financing behind us, we have a clean balance sheet and are well positioned to pursue the very significant opportunities in front of us."

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR),(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations,

forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

(917) 292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790155/the-glimpse-group-named-to-the-deloitte-technology-fast-500-fastest-growing-companies-in-north-america-list