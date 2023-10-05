Specificity Inc.: Specificity Proves Wildly Successful Results for Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg

Client Since 2018 Renews its Targeted Digital Marketing Program

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the renewal of its targeted digital marketing agreement with long-time client Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg.

Since 2018, Specificity has worked closely with Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg to address their challenge of bringing in spa guests to their new location in the waterfront district of St. Petersburg, Florida. By the end of their first year in 2018 with Specificity, Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg was seeing an ROI of 405%. The highest ROI they have seen was 1,368%!

On average Specificity drives 32% of their physical spa visits.

Specificity has increased their site traffic by 5.57 times.

By driving relevant traffic to the Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg website, Specificity dropped their bounce rate by 50% and increased their ad click-through rate by an average of 2.76%

Mark Lettelleir, Owner of Woodhouse Spa St. Pete, stated, "We are extremely pleased with our relationship with Specificity and excited to renew our targeted marketing program with them. The results speak for themselves, as we have dramatically increased our traffic, visits and revenue thanks to Specificity. We look forward to continuing to grow our business with Specificity and highly recommend their targeted digital marketing to others who are looking to increase their visibility, awareness, traffic and revenue."

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "Specificity is thrilled to go into another year with a relationship with Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg as a client, and continuing to see their business grow! If you are a local business looking to increase your traffic and revenue, I strongly encourage you to contact us at Specificity so we could help you grow your business as we have done with Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg."

Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg is part of a franchise model built on signature services and luxury. Woodhouse Spas has been committed to caring for their guests' minds, bodies, and moods for over 20 years! Woodhouse Spas has 83 locations across the U.S. At Woodhouse Spa, every detail, space and experience has been carefully crafted by their masters of Mood Care. From their most indulgent treatment right down to their reflexology sandals - every part of the Woodhouse experience is customized to help you curate and care for the mood you choose.

Specificity narrowly defines their audiences to those who are in the market for spa services, those who show behaviors connected to their ideal client persona, those who have visited competitors, and lastly the tourist population visiting the St. Pete area! Specificity gets the Woodhouse Spa message of their superior services in front of the people who are most likely to convert into customers! Specificity carries out all aspects of the Woodhouse Spa campaign from strategy and ad creation, to deployment and analytic reporting. We deliver ROI reports to Woodhouse Spas to show exactly who Specificity drove to the spa, and the revenue associated with each guest.

For additional information on Woodhouse Spa of St. Petersburg, please visit:

https://locations.woodhousespas.com/dir/fl/st.-petersburg/75-1st-street-south

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

