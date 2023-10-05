MGO Global Expands eCommerce Order Fulfillment Support to U.S.

Company Teams with Fulfillment Strategies International to Optimize

Operational and Cost Efficiencies in North America

MIAMI, FL, LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO" or the "Company" or "MGO Global"), today announced that the Company has partnered with U.S.-based Fulfillment Strategies International ("FSI") to expand its global ecommerce order fulfillment and inventory warehousing support platform to better support its future growth strategies.

Since its launch in 2018, MGO's products sold through TheMessiStore.com has been solely managed by the Company's third-party logistics partner based in Belgium. However, with the expansion of its portfolio of digitally native brands and products, including those sold through Standflagpoles.com; Messi-branded apparel, accessories and homewares; and other planned new brand introductions in the near future, coupled with the Company's focus on enhancing support of its U.S. customer base, MGO has refined its warehousing and distribution strategy to capitalize on prevailing operational and cost efficiencies made possible with the addition of a well-established U.S.-based 3PL provider with deep expertise in digital commerce.

Headquartered just west of Atlanta, Georgia, FSI has been providing its customers - ranging from entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies - with scalable inventory management, order fulfillment, subscription box management and kitting and assembly services for nearly three decades.

"We are very pleased to be teaming with FSI to expand our global logistics network to North Ameria, helping to ensure we are taking full advantage of the local knowledge, infrastructure and distribution channels they can provide in the United States to drive even greater efficiencies for MGO and its subsidiaries, including providing faster order delivery at lower costs for our American customers," stated Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO.

Seth Gilland, Business Development Manager at FSI, added, "FSI has a long history of meeting and exceeding the needs and expectations of our client companies, all of whom rely on our commitment to excellence and near perfect order picking accuracy. We are delighted to welcome MGO Global as one of our new clients and look forward to contributing measurably to its future success."

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of three business units: MGOTeam1 which operates the The Messi Store, offering a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger, our co-founder and chief design officer; Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, AI-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and The Messi Brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

