Galexxy Holdings Inc.: Galexxy Inks an Agreement to Integrate Hussle's Leading Technology into Galexxy's New APP for Rapid Business Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Galexxy Holdings Inc., ("Galexxy" or "Company") (OTC PINK:GXXY), and Hussle.Tech, is proud to announce its agreement to integrate the Verb and Hussle app technologies with the new Galexxy Sales App to power the Galexxy, LLC direct sales channel.

In August, Galexxy Holdings announced the formation of Galexxy, LLC with Pillars International to form a new technology and natural plant-based direct sales products company. Pillars has provided the revolutionary Real-Time Payment Recognition and Management Solutions for the rapid scaling of a personal sales business.

Galexxy is extending its technology footprint with Verb's sales app technology, now called Hussle, which was recently acquired by Hussle.Tech, owned by Private Equity firm Scaleworks. Hussle is the No. 1 rated Direct Sales Enablement platform that just expanded its solutions with the Verb acquisition.

The new Galexxy app is expected to double industry retention, bring new record revenues through 40% increased clicks to the Galexxy website, new app shares and engagement. The new technology connects sales leaders with their teams for simplified onboarding, training, engagement, and expands client revenues through direct connect sampling, and highly engaging technology.

"Our commitment to provide world-class products powered by scalable technology is changing the direct sales industry, combined with our industry leading functional mushroom blended products, predicted to create a new $69 billion marketplace by 2030," said Michael Biagi, CEO of Galexxy Holdings, Inc. "Hussle will empower leaders to rapidly scale their sales organizations through live streaming, on-line training, push notifications, one-click sampling, and a host of other solutions in the palm of your hand," said Biagi.

Galexxy's new App, integrating the Hussle technology will provide the tools to build an individual business, communicate globally, onboard and train new sales partners, provide a social media go-to library, videos, rewards, badges, team alerts, and even one-click samples - delivered via a professional drop-ship program.

"Hussle looks forward to Galexxy's exciting new launch showcasing the Hussle App technology with its leaders, said James Porter," SVP of Sales at Hussle. "We've seen our industry leading App technology expand businesses, increase retention, and skyrocket sales and we look forward to collaborating with Galexxy to achieve their exciting business goals," said Porter.

Hussle is the No. 1 market leader in interactive video-based technology, built to inspire action, because action leads to success. Hussle is a Scaleworks company based out of Lehi, Utah, United States.

Galexxy LLC's Leaders will have an impressive suite of proprietary new functional mushroom products to sell backed by a revolutionary new real-time payment recognition, billing, and Galexxy App technology platform to skyrocket adoption and sales. The targeted pre-launch to thousands of new sales Ambassadors is schedule for this 4th quarter. (See roadmap).

The Galexxy LLC leadership team includes Mark Askey, COO of Galexxy Holdings, appointed as the Managing Partner. Dan Gay, the CMO of Galexxy Holdings will apply his extensive experience in sales and marketing within the joint venture. John Winterholler is an accomplished founder and senior executive who brings deep executive leadership in finance and software in the Direct Sales marketing sector. Leonard Cooke is an industry-leading technology architect who has continued to bring new innovations to the industry, including Galexxy's landmark real-time payment and back-office software solution.

