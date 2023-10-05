SLR Announces Leadership Transition

Bradley Andrews named Chief Executive Officer, bringing 20+ years of accomplished industry experience. Neil Penhall to serve as Vice Chair of SLR's Board of Directors.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / SLR, a global leader in sustainability solutions, today announced the appointment of Bradley Andrews as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. As part of a robust succession plan, Neil Penhall, SLR's Chief Executive Officer of nearly 10 years, will remain with the business, moving to the role of Vice Chair of the SLR Board of Directors to support a seamless transition of responsibilities and provide ongoing strategic advice and support.

Mr. Andrews joins SLR from Worley, a leading global provider of professional services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors, where he held several executive strategy and operational roles in the company across multiple geographic, industrial and service lines. In recent years, Mr. Andrews has gained invaluable expertise in emerging sustainable and low carbon technologies such as renewables, sustainable fuels, hydrogen, CCUS, battery materials, subsea desalination and power.

Mr. Penhall was a co-founder of SLR and held various executive board roles with responsibility for both operational and strategic growth. As CEO, Mr. Penhall led the business through its transformational expansion and development as a global player and market leader in the fast growing sustainability sector. During his tenure, the Company took part in two major private equity financial transactions, most recently the transaction with funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation ("Ares"), helping to support the firm's ongoing growth trajectory.

John Kerr, Chair of SLR, said, "On behalf of the Board and larger SLR team, I would like to thank Neil for his outstanding contributions to building SLR's global footprint and strong reputation. We are pleased that he will continue to play an important strategic role going forward and support a smooth transition as we welcome Bradley as our new CEO. Bradley brings a strong record of high performance, extensive industry experience and a client orientation, and we are excited to benefit from an executive of his calibre as SLR enters its next phase of growth."

Mr. Penhall said, "Over the last 28 years, I have been fortunate to work alongside my SLR colleagues in building a global leader in environmental and sustainability consulting. SLR's growth and success has been underpinned by a truly differentiated 'One Team' culture, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. As SLR continues to execute against the progress we have made, I am delighted to welcome Bradley as our new CEO and look forward to supporting his vision for the future of the Company."

Mr. Andrews, CEO of SLR, said, "I would like to thank John and the Board of Directors for their warm welcome to SLR. I am both humbled and excited to work alongside SLR's deep bench of talented environmental and business consultants, engineers and scientists to build on the Company's positive momentum. SLR is on a solid growth trajectory with an expansive portfolio of sustainability solutions, strong financials and a thriving culture, and I am committed to ensuring we continue to meet our clients' needs in helping them achieve their sustainability objectives."

Stephane Etroy, Partner and Head of European Private Equity at Ares, said, "On behalf of Ares, we would like to thank Neil for his commitment to SLR over the last nearly three decades. SLR is embarking on this leadership transition from a position of strength, and we are confident Bradley is the right choice to help SLR continue to execute against its strategy for long-term success."

About Bradley Andrews

Mr. Andrews has over 20 years of experience in executive and operations management working in the resource and energy sector in over 30 countries across five continents. Over his wide-ranging career, he has gained experience in business operations, corporate strategy, country entry, technology start-ups, mergers & acquisitions, management consulting and advisory, and major project delivery across the hydrocarbons, chemical, mining and power sectors. Bradley started his professional career on the owner side in mining and oil & gas before starting his consultancy career with Komex, an environment and water advisory company which was acquired by Worley in 2006. Previously, he was a President of Advisian, Worley's advisory and consulting company, in addition to founding Advisian Digital, which encompassed a technology incubator, a venture investment arm, and an automation and data intelligence unit. Most recently, he was President of Worley's UK, Nordics, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe region, based in London. Bradley has a B.S. in Geophysics from the University of Calgary, an MBA in International Business from Haskayne School of Business and has completed post-graduate studies in Executive Leadership in Major Projects at University of Sydney.

About SLR:

SLR is a global leader in sustainability solutions: helping clients achieve their ESG and sustainability goals. A team of over 3,000 talented professionals bring together a leading offering of strategic advice and technical solutions from a network of over 100 offices in Europe, USA, Latin America, Canada, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Working on diverse and challenging projects, SLR specialises in the power & energy, mining & minerals, infrastructure, built environment, manufacturing & industry and finance sectors. SLR staff deliver a wide range of both strategic and project-specific issues to a growing base of international and regional business clients, together with regulatory and government organisations. For more information, visit our website: www.slrconsulting.com

