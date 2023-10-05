Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) is investigating the impact of floating PV systems on oxygen levels and water temperature. The study is focused on determining whether floating PV systems, deployed by Erdgas Südwest in southern Germany, have altered the lake's thermal stratification and oxygen content.From pv magazine Germany Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer ISE are investigating the impact that floating PV arrays have on lake ecosystems. Together with the energy supplier Erdgas Südwest, the researchers are investigating the effects of a floating PV system deployed ...

