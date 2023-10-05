The French brand presents an extensive offering of design objects that blends tech and art featuring the artworks of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat

Lexon today announced the release of its first-ever art collections which feature the work of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. These licensed programs each include 4 of Lexon best-selling products, featuring the renowned artists' signature motifs and most iconic works.

"Since its foundation in 1991, Lexon's mission has always been to create design objects ruled by simplicity. By introducing our first-ever art series of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, we are taking this commitment a step further. Engaging with art became an evident opportunity to continue to achieve long lasting appeal for our timeless products. Reinventing our most popular objects, embellished with these two legendary artists' masterpieces, is a way for Lexon to make both art and good design accessible for all" says Boris Brault, CEO of Lexon.

Embracing Haring and Basquiat vibrant creative styles, each collection respectively comprises 4 Lexon products coming in 4 recognizable patterns nestled in matching packagings:

Mino+ speaker (39 $/€)

- Flip+ alarm clock (49 $/€)

- Mina M LED lamp (59 $/€)

- Tykho 3 radio (69 $/€)

In addition, Lexon has designed 8 collectible gift sets with its 4 iconic products (199 $/€) customers will proudly display in their living spaces for the years to come.

Speaking to both collectors and design enthusiasts, the artist assortments pay homage to the late artists' enduring legacy and boast the following artworks:

Lexon x Keith Haring comes in 3 series: Happy, Love and Heart.

Lexon x Jean-Michel Basquiat comes in 4 series: Equals Pi (1982), In Italian (1983), Untitled "Skull" (1981) and Crown.

Pre-orders are now open exclusively while supplies last, on musart.com, a leading online art destination. Global Retail availability is set for November 2023.

About Lexon

Since its creation in 1991, Lexon has relentlessly pushed the limits and created a difference in the world of design while remaining true to its commitment to make small objects useful, beautiful, innovative and affordable. Whether in home, office, leisure and travel accessories, Lexon has established a special relationship with creativity and partnered with the best designers around the world to create timeless collections of lifestyle products, sold at million pieces every year.

Today, with more than 30 years of existence, +235 awards, collaborations with some of the most renowned designers, a retail presence in 90 countries across the Globe, Lexon has truly established itself as an iconic French design brand.

About Artestar

Both partnerships done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.

Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

