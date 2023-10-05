Global master data management (MDM) solutions provider Stibo Systems is partnering with sustainability intelligence company HowGood to support their customers that are consumer package goods brands and those that are retailers, in their sustainability initiatives.

HowGood manages the world's largest food product sustainability database. Drawing from over 600 independent data sources and certifications, the database provides UPC-level environmental and social impact data on over two million products all at the individual ingredient analysis level.

"We're seeing consumers adopt more sustainable behaviors, and they expect the brands they buy from to provide that information and more importantly, be able to prove it," said John Tully, Chief Sales Officer at Stibo Systems. "Investing in better sustainability data and transparency pays off, from sales growth to customer loyalty."

Collaboration between Stibo Systems and HowGood enables retailers and food CPG companies to improve performance in key areas within their sustainability strategies.

Channel and customer data transparency (i.e., sustainability claims, sustainability-driven merchandise decisions, product-private label innovation)

(i.e., sustainability claims, sustainability-driven merchandise decisions, product-private label innovation) E2E supplier visibility (i.e., risk scoring and ESG scorecards, ESG rankings)

(i.e., risk scoring and ESG scorecards, ESG rankings) Localized regulatory compliance (i.e., Nutri-score labeling, nutrition facts, ingredient lists, food allergens, packaging and packaging waste, traceability records)

(i.e., Nutri-score labeling, nutrition facts, ingredient lists, food allergens, packaging and packaging waste, traceability records) Investors and reporting (i.e., ESG reporting standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals standards, Scope 3 emissions)

Better product information gained by partnering with HowGood will help Stibo Systems' CPG customers differentiate their products by delivering highly accurate claims to their retail partners at scale and consequently grow revenues. For Stibo Systems' retail customers, the enriched information helps them hone their procurement strategies, build a more sustainable portfolio, achieve corporate climate goals, and be more responsive to their sustainability-conscious customers.

"Companies are increasingly investing in sustainability initiatives due to growing pressure from customers, board members and regulators," said Ethan Soloviev, Chief Innovation Officer at HowGood. "A sustainable product portfolio has become table stakes for any food company that wants to grow their market share and remain viable. We're excited to partner with Stibo Systems to make critical and hard-to-find sustainability data even more accessible and actionable for companies around the globe that are stepping up to take action."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire a single, accurate view of their master data so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

About HowGood

HowGood is an independent research company and SaaS Sustainability Intelligence platform with the world's largest database on food product sustainability. With more than 33,000 ingredients, chemicals and materials assessed, HowGood helps leading brands, suppliers, retailers and restaurants improve their environmental and social impact. Through in-depth, ingredient-level insights into factors like greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, labor risk, animal welfare, and other key impacts, HowGood's data power strategic decision-making for the sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketing of sustainable products.

