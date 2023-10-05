ProSymmetry Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting for Second Year in a Row

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource management and makers of the purpose-built resource management solution Tempus Resource, announced that for the second year in a row, the company has been included in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting1.

This is the second year that ProSymmetry has been included in the Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting.

"We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row demonstrates recognition of our commitment to innovation and providing an unparalleled experience for our customers," says Sean Pales, ProSymmetry Founder. "Tempus Resource is purpose-built for the extreme challenges and intricacies of resource management and supports the tie between resource management and strategy execution far better than conventional PPM, work-management, and pure Agile tooling. Task-oriented planning is great, but without understanding the near-, mid- and long-term impact of key skills, roles and individuals, even the best plans are destined to fail. Resource management is the foundation of project delivery and strategy execution; the smartest organizations understand this."

ProSymmetry has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Magic Quadrant, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The Gartner Magic Quadrant uses a uniform set of evaluation criteria, with results plotted in graphical form to show competitive positioning.

To learn more about ProSymmetry's resource management and strategic portfolio management solutions, visit https://prosymmetry.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, September 2023

About ProSymmetry

ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management, provides resource management solutions to large enterprises including many Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies with its proprietary platform Tempus Resource. Tempus Resource is a purpose-built resource forecasting and capacity planning solution for strategic business decisions. With capabilities including bulk resource forecasting, skills and talent management, portfolio and resource capacity reporting and interactive scenario planning and what-if analysis, Tempus gives organizations actionable intelligence and cutting-edge analytics. For more information, visit www.prosymmetry.com.

Contact Information

Greg Bailey

Vice President Resource Management

gbailey@prosymmetry.com

(713) 985-9997

SOURCE: ProSymmetry

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790175/prosymmetry-recognized-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-adaptive-project-management-and-reporting-for-second-year-in-a-row