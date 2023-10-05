iLife Technologies Unveils the Ultimate e-App Workflow for Life Insurance Carriers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / iLife Technologies , the all-in-one front-end "Operating System' (OS), is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking e-App workflow solution for life insurance carriers. With this cutting-edge development, iLife is set to redefine the landscape of e-Applications in the life insurance industry, enhancing the experiences of producers, administrators, and clients alike. All of this will now be achievable with ultra-fast implementation times that are industry-leading.

iLife's universal e-Apps take a transformative approach to accelerate underwriting, simplify informal inquiries, and streamline various processes. This innovative platform promises to streamline operations and eliminate the inefficiencies and frustrations associated with fragmented processes, ultimately saving valuable admin hours and reducing technology expenses.

Key Features of iLife's Universal e-Apps:

User-friendly and Intuitive Interface: iLife's e-App offers an intuitive interface designed for producers, admins, and clients, ensuring a seamless user experience.

iLife's e-App offers an intuitive interface designed for producers, admins, and clients, ensuring a seamless user experience. Universal Application Experience: Enhances cross-selling capabilities between different product lines by merging all products in a single experience, reducing redundant questions and processes, and boosting multi-product sales.

Enhances cross-selling capabilities between different product lines by merging all products in a single experience, reducing redundant questions and processes, and boosting multi-product sales. Streamlined Informal Inquiry to e-App Workflow: iLife's platform seamlessly manages the entire workflow, allowing digital submission of inquiries and effortless transfer to new business applications with a single click.

iLife's platform seamlessly manages the entire workflow, allowing digital submission of inquiries and effortless transfer to new business applications with a single click. Simplified Data and Health Record Retrieval: iLife leverages Electronic Health Records and AI to summarize lengthy medical records, for swift, accurate underwriting decisions. Seamless integration with existing tools in iLife's platform enhances efficiency, saving time for underwriters.

iLife leverages Electronic Health Records and AI to summarize lengthy medical records, for swift, accurate underwriting decisions. Seamless integration with existing tools in iLife's platform enhances efficiency, saving time for underwriters. Maximized Reliability and Security: iLife's cloud-native microservices provide top-notch reliability and security for your data.

iLife's cloud-native microservices provide top-notch reliability and security for your data. Seamless e-Application Submission: Simplify the application process with easy submissions, payments, and e-signatures.

"At iLife Technologies, we're not just transforming the way life insurance carriers operate; we're reimagining the possibilities for our industry," said Nelson Lee, Founder and CEO of iLife. "iLife has developed a no-code, cloud-native, and most importantly user-friendly SaaS solution that empowers non-engineers. Our universal e-Apps set a new industry standard for efficiency and security."

To learn more about iLife's e-Apps, please visit https://ilife.tech/ .

# # #

About iLife Technologies

iLife builds front-office software for insurance carriers, IMOs, and BGAs, in the areas of CRM and New Business Submissions (e-Apps). Trusted by over 13,000 agents and over 20 carriers, iLife's software solves pain points in insurance distribution by providing all critical workflow functions in one place, shortening sales cycles, reducing administrative costs, and providing modern experiences. To learn more about iLife, visit https://ilife.tech/ .

Media Contact:

Catharine Rybeck

Caliber Corporate Advisers

ilife@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: iLife Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790080/ilife-technologies-unveils-the-ultimate-e-app-workflow-for-life-insurance-carriers