Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.10.2023 | 15:16
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Oct-2023 / 13:43 GMT/BST 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/10/2023) of GBP120.21m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/10/2023) of GBP120.21m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/10/2023 was: 
                                      Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,112.40p 5,690,817 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,080.85p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                 1,905.00p 
Discount to NAV                          (9.82)% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 04/10/2023 
 
       Name of company                % of portfolio 
1       Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p       10.87 
2       Vp Plc Ordinary 5p               10.76 
3       Renold Plc Ordinary 5p             7.50 
4       Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p         7.50 
5       Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p         6.61 
6       Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p    5.90 
7       Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary           5.87 
8       Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary     5.22 
9       Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p             5.21 
10      Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5        5.10 
11      Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 4.80 
12      IMI Plc Ordinary 25p              3.86 
13      OSB Group Plc GBp1               3.71 
14      Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p             3.22 
15      Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p   3.12 
16      RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p           2.88 
17      Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5         2.83 
18      Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p           2.68 
19      Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p           1.28 
20      Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033      1.04 
21      Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001       0.04

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 276243 
EQS News ID:  1742577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.