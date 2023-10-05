PreK-3 story-based lessons expand Accelerate Learning's suite of market-leading STEM curriculum and professional development solutions

Accelerate Learning, the leading provider of preK-12 STEM curricula, has acquired Kide Science, a Finnish company that offers imaginative, play-based STEM lessons for preschool through grade 3.

The acquisition of Kide Science, which currently reaches more than 1 million children in 32 countries, will allow Accelerate Learning to expand its early childhood offerings and extend its international reach. It will also fill a vital need as the United States and countries around the world heighten their focus on early childhood education.

"Young children have an innate sense of curiosity about the world, which makes the early years an ideal time to explore the wonders of STEM," said Philip Galati, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. "With Kide Science, teachers have research-backed lessons that tap into children's drive to play, investigate, and discover so they can be successful in STEM from the start."

The Kide Science platform includes a library of play- and story-based lessons and professional development materials for teachers of children ages 3-8. Each lesson includes video instructions, printouts, assessment tools, scientific explanations for all the phenomena, and tips to adjust the lesson based on a child's age and ability.

For students, every Kide Science lesson features an immersive story and illustrations that present STEM problems in a concrete, fun way. In addition to STEM topics, the lessons promote the development of social-emotional, literacy, critical thinking, and problem solving skills.

"Kide Science is tested with real kids in real classrooms, and the lessons can complement any curriculum, which makes it easy for teachers and schools to implement," said Sari Hurme-Mehtälä, CEO and cofounder of Kide Science. "We're excited to join Accelerate Learning in setting students on a successful STEM path and creating the next generation of critical thinkers and problem solvers."

Kide Science was the winner of the first Education Finland Award in 2022, which recognized the best Finnish education solution for international markets. Education Finland is part of the Finnish National Agency for Education.

About Accelerate Learning Inc.

Accelerate Learning provides STEM curriculum and professional development solutions that empower teachers, increase scores, and inspire students to become tomorrow's STEM leaders. Its STEMscopes, Collaborate Science, and Math Nation curricula and resources are highly adaptable, accessible, and support instruction in any learning environment. The comprehensive, results-oriented solutions are used by more than 9 million students and 750,000 teachers across the country. For information, visit acceleratelearning.com or call 800-531-0864.

