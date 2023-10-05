The Yemeni government and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) are now accepting proposals from developers for four solar projects, ranging from street lighting to a 300 kW array. The UNDP has organized a series of tenders for the supply, installation, and commissioning of four different solar project categories in Yemen. Power producers have until Oct. 30 to submit their bids. The projects are divided into four streams: Lot 1: Off-grid solar PV systems ranging from 0.5 KW to 45 KW, with a 540 W minimum module requirement Lot 2: An "All in Two" solar street lighting project that includes lanterns ...

