Notice on convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group

Notice to the Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group



Vilnius, 5 October 2023





Hereby we announce the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter - the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group, registered address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania, code 148030011, (hereinafter - the Company) is convened.



The date, time, and venue of the Meeting - 27 October 2023 at 10.00 a.m., Radisson Collection Astorija Hotel, Hall Sonata (Didžioji St. 35/2, Vilnius, Lithuania).



The accounting day of the Meeting is 20 October 2023. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.



The Rights Accounting Day is 14 November 2023. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.



On the day the Meeting is convened the total number of the Company's shares is 161,085,933, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 160,350,961. The own shares in the amount of 734,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights. The ISIN code of the Company's shares is LT0000128092.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Presentation of the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report. Presentation of the independent auditors' report. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022/2023. Approval of Company's Remuneration Report. Approval of the consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2023. Approval of the Distribution of the Company's Profit (Loss). Increase of the Company's share capital. Changing the name of the Company. Approval of a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company. Election of the Company's Audit Committee member. Election of the Company's audit firm and setting conditions for payment for audit services.





The initiator of the convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.



The Meeting is convened by the decision of the Board of the Company, adopted on 5 October 2023.



Registration of the Shareholders of the Company starts on 27 October 2023 at 9.15 a.m.



Registration of the Shareholders of the Company ends 27 October 2023 at 9.55 a.m.

The Company does not provide a possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Persons who at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company, or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right has been concluded, will have the right to personally participate and vote at the meeting.

A person attending the Meeting must submit a person's identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.

Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the Laws to authorize a natural or legal person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, an authorized person shall have the same rights as the shareholder represented by him/her, unless otherwise specified in the issued power of attorney. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner established by the Laws. The Company does not require a special form of power of attorney.

The agenda of the Meeting may be supplemented by an initiative of the shareholders holding shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes. The drafts of proposed decisions on proposed issues or, if the decision shall not be adopted, an explanation on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Meeting shall be presented alongside with the proposal to supplement the agenda of the Meeting. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania, or by e-mail group@linasagro.lt. The agenda of the Meeting shall be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the Meeting.

The shareholders who own shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes shall have the right at any time before the Meeting or during the Meeting to propose new draft decisions on the issue already included or to be included in the agenda of the Meeting. The proposed draft decisions must be presented in writing by sending them by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania, or by e-mail at group@linasagro.lt. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the Meeting in writing during the Meeting.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the Meeting to the Company. The questions in writing can be presented not later than 3 working days before the Meeting, by providing the shareholder's personal identification number and consent to process personal data by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania. Responses of a general character shall be posted on the Company's website www.linasagrogroup.lt. The Company will not respond to the shareholder personally if the respective information is posted on the Company's website.

A shareholder or a person authorized by him/her shall have the right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a written request of the shareholder holding the voting right, the Company shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail not later than ten days before the Meeting. The General Voting Ballot also will be provided on the Company's website www.linasagrogroup.lt. The filled-in General Voting Ballot must be signed by the shareholder or by the person authorized by him/her. If the person who is authorized by the shareholder is voting, the document confirming the right to vote must be attached to the filled-in General Voting Ballot. The document confirming the voting right must be in Lithuanian or translated into Lithuanian by an authorized translator, and his/her signature must be confirmed by notaries. The filled-in General Voting Ballot and the document confirming the voting right must be submitted to the Company in written form not later than the last working day before the Meeting, by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania or personally to the Company.

The shareholders can familiarize themselves with the documents, related to the agenda of the Meeting, draft decisions on each issue of the agenda, documents to be submitted to the Meeting, and other information regarding the execution of the shareholder's rights, on the website of the Company www.linasagrogroup.lt, also on arrival at Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania during business days at the time agreed in advance by phone number +370 45 507 303 only.





Sincerely,



CEO Darius Zubas

Additional information will be provided by :

CFO of AB Linas Agro Group Mažvydas Šileika

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt