How Four Bloomberg Engineers Are Bringing Their Authentic Selves To Work

At Bloomberg, we are deeply committed to representation and inclusion. Not only do we wholly welcome diverse tech talent from all backgrounds, but we also empower them to bring their authentic selves to work and provide unique opportunities for growth. Below, four Engineering employees tell us more about what makes Bloomberg a great place to work and how they're carving out rewarding careers for themselves at the firm.

Janet Perez

(she/her/hers)

Why did you decide to join Bloomberg?

I started my tech journey at one of Bloomberg's non-profit partners, The Knowledge House (TKH). This Bronx-based coding bootcamp provides free technical training and professional development services to low-income youth and young adults in New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Newark, NJ.

While there, I met my mentor, a software engineer at Bloomberg who shared more about the firm's culture and career opportunities. Coming from a data science background, I was particularly interested in understanding the engineering expertise required to process huge amounts of financial and market data for clients every day. Thanks to my mentor's guidance, I was able to land a software engineering role at Bloomberg.

What is your role at the firm?

I'm part of the Enterprise Metering engineering team, which is focused on building a cohesive metering solution for Bloomberg's Enterprise Data business.

What do you like most about being an engineer at Bloomberg? Is there a specific product or process you enjoy working on?

I really enjoy the supportive learning culture and the opportunities we get to expand our tech knowledge. For instance, new hires at Bloomberg receive extensive training, starting with a two-month technical program. And,on my current team, we have regular meetings to discuss and understand the design decisions behind projects.

Do you have a mentor here at Bloomberg? Do you act as a mentor to others?

I am currently a mentee as part of the Enterprise Technology (ET) Shine Program, which enables new hires to grow their networks and hone their professional skills. I enjoy being part of this program as I get to meet fellow engineers and learn more about the different technologies that are being used at Bloomberg. Eventually, I would like to be a mentor to others once I've gained more experience in my role.

In your opinion, how is Bloomberg fostering an inclusive and productive environment for tech talent?

I really appreciate that the firm gives us opportunities to develop our tech skills and grow professionally through employee resource groups.

How has being part of the company's "in Tech" groups shaped your experience at Bloomberg?

I love being part of a supportive community! I enjoy meeting engineers outside of my team because I get to learn more about other technologies they are using and the challenges they are helping to solve. It also gives me the opportunity to see how my team's work fits into Bloomberg's broader tech ecosystem.

Teodoro Puig

(he/they)

Why did you decide to join Bloomberg, and what is your role at the firm?

I decided to join Bloomberg because of its people - I feel that those around me have my best interests in mind. I have grown a lot professionally during my time here, and that is in large part due to the mentorship I've received.

What is your role at the firm?

I'm part of the Fixed Income Analytics engineering team.

What do you like most about being an engineer at Bloomberg? Is there a specific product or process you enjoy working on?

I like being able to work on projects that have an impact on an international scale. I've enjoyed learning not only about fixed income in general, but also about more complex bonds from other countries.

In your opinion, how is Bloomberg fostering an inclusive and productive environment for tech talent?

It's clear to me that diversity and inclusion is a big priority at Bloomberg. There are communities you can join to find like-minded people, as well as learn how to be a better ally to others from different backgrounds.

Plus, there's a culture of respect that allows me to be comfortable being myself. I began to transition between summer internships at Bloomberg and was very glad that it was received positively. There's a strong sense of allyship and community at Bloomberg, which makes me feel supported in my identity.

How has being part of the company's "in Tech" groups shaped your experience at Bloomberg?

I moved from Puerto Rico to New York City, so it has been invaluable meeting other engineers to whom I can relate culturally. Attending events organized by the company's "in Tech" groups has also given me the chance to learn about company-wide initiatives from a D&I perspective.

Lerena Holloway

(she/her/hers)

Why did you decide to join Bloomberg?

As a Navy veteran seeking to enter the tech industry, I would attend meetups organized by Operation Code. It was through these sessions that I met another U.S. Navy veteran who worked at Bloomberg. Through him, I came to learn more about the company. There were several things that intrigued me. For instance, I appreciated how Bloomberg is an international company, which could give me an opportunity to work abroad in the future. Then, there was also the philanthropic aspect: I have great respect for Mike Bloomberg's efforts to make this world a better place for all.

What is your role at the firm?

I'm part of the Market Applications Idea Generation engineering team, which is building front-end applications that Analysts and Portfolio Managers utilize to make strategic investment decisions.

What do you like most about being an engineer at Bloomberg? Is there a specific product or process you enjoy working on?

Before Bloomberg, I had little knowledge of the finance world - in fact, I found it rather intimidating. However, since joining the firm, I've taken finance classes. I've also worked closely with members of our Product team who are eager to help engineers understand key financial concepts so that we can better serve our customers. I have really enjoyed learning more about a world I once thought was completely beyond me.

Do you have a mentor here at Bloomberg? Do you act as a mentor to others?

I've had a few mentors at Bloomberg, and I love how people here are eager to help and give back - it rubs off on you! I've mentored a few people as well. For example, I'm currently mentoring a new joiner on my team and I've also mentored people involved in the Bloomberg Black in Tech (BBIT) group.

In your opinion, how is Bloomberg fostering an inclusive and productive environment for tech talent?

Bloomberg strives to ensure that its employees are aware of the struggles of underrepresented communities. We're encouraged to have open discussions and fireside chats with those from different backgrounds. Often, BBIT will include senior employees in these fireside chats to increase transparency around D&I initiatives. There is tremendous support across the firm in elevating such efforts.

How has being part of the company's "in Tech" groups shaped your experience at Bloomberg?

I've had the privilege of taking on leadership roles outside of my team. For example, I lead the communications working group for BBIT, and this has allowed me to stretch my leadership abilities. I've planned events that have helped raise the group's profile, and also traveled to other cities to tell my story of how I got started in tech. So this has enabled me to not only grow in the tech field, but also to serve as a leader who is inspiring others.

Luis Alejandro Vega

(he/him/his)

Why did you decide to join Bloomberg?

I attended one of the Bloomberg Engineering Discovery Day events, which give college students a better understanding of what it's like to work at Bloomberg. During that event, Bloomberg co-founder Tom Secunda spoke to the group and I found his responses so forward-looking and refreshing. That was when I knew that Bloomberg was the place for me. Learning about the firm's philanthropic efforts further justified my decision.

What is your role at the firm?

I'm part of the Development Requests, Product Documentation & Reporting (DDR) engineering team, which helps our engineers manage their projects and initiatives.

What do you like most about Engineering at Bloomberg? Is there a specific product or process you enjoy working on?

My colleagues are amazing, and the products that we work on have kept me learning for more than a decade. There's always something new to learn and build at Bloomberg!

Do you have a mentor here at Bloomberg? Do you act as a mentor to others?

I have several mentors at Bloomberg. Our company values networking, and I'm always learning from different people eager to give me advice. In the same manner, I'm happy to provide advice to others.

In your opinion, how is Bloomberg fostering an inclusive and productive environment for tech talent?

Bloomberg understands that diversity is multi-dimensional. While the firm works really hard on increasing representation, it also acknowledges that there is always more to be done. As employees, we constantly ask ourselves whether the workplace is ideal for everyone, and we strive to create an inclusive environment for all colleagues.

How has being part of the company's "in Tech" groups shaped your experience at Bloomberg?

Being part of BLC Tech from its outset has allowed me not only to grow my network, but also to contribute to a community where colleagues help each other become both better engineers and human beings.

