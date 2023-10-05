ZEELO AND MOBILITYWAYS AGREE PARTNERSHIP DEAL DESIGNED TO ACCELERATE DECARBONIZATION OF BUS COMMUTES

Exclusive partnership to enable best practice guidelines for an accurate and standardized measurement of CO2 emissions across UK commutes

Agreement to work together with clients and help accelerate Zeelo's mission to reach net-zero emissions from its smart bus services by 2030

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeelo , the global Transit-Tech company powering bus operators, employers and schools to provide highly efficient, sustainable and affordable private bus and shuttle transport programs, has entered a partnership agreement with Mobilityways , a technology organization with a mission to decarbonize the daily commute by helping employers to measure, reduce and report commuter emissions.

The partnership agreement enables Mobilityways to set best practice guidance for an accurate and standardized measurement of CO2 emissions across commuter transport while simultaneously enabling Zeelo to accelerate its mission to reach its net-zero carbon emissions targets. Together, the two companies intend to enable 1000 UK employers to make the switch to net-zero employee transport, measure and track emissions, and implement timely and cost-effective decarbonization strategies that set a precedent for carbon net-zero commutes by bus in the UK.

The daily commute to work is the least efficient journey we make, and it contributes to 5% of the UK's total carbon emissions - equivalent to 18 million tonnes of CO2e emissions annually. Zeelo client Prologis DIRFT - one of the most successful rail and road logistics parks in the UK - is the first to adopt Mobilityways' services to track its CO2 impact from ground transportation and has already reduced CO2 emissions by 50% since October 2022 last year, thanks to optimizations enabled by Zeelo's smart routing technology. Findings from CO2 emissions reductions were presented by Mobilityways and Zeelo to the UK National Department for Transport in June this year and set a precedent for better tracking smart decarbonization efforts across UK commutes.

Sam Ryan, co-founder and CEO of Zeelo, commented: "Achieving our net-zero emissions goals requires a well-measured and pragmatic approach. Mobilityways is a leading provider of decarbonization strategies and solutions for the transportation industry in the UK with a network of over 700 companies seeking to reduce emissions from their ground transportation operations. We're confident that the partnership will not only strengthen our mission to achieve net-zero emissions from Zeelo's services in line with our projected timelines, but also it will help accelerate our clients' transition to electric bus transport before 2030."

Basil Choudhry, Commercial Director at Mobilityways, commented: "We're delighted to partner with Zeelo. Our reporting standards and our emissions-tracking measurement methodologies exemplify our shared vision for a cleaner and greener future of transport. Our ground-breaking software will be enhanced with Zeelo's own tracking technology to provide a single comprehensive platform for all net-zero commuting requirements. We have already saved over 1 billion commuting miles for hundreds of businesses across the UK and are proud to be the trusted partner of UK government departments, universities, and hospitals."

Mobilityways is a social enterprise and technology company on a mission to make zero carbon commuting a reality. Mobilityways supports employers across the UK to measure, reduce and report their commuter emissions with its suite of climate tech tools. These tools provide full visibility of commuting challenges and identify sustainable travel alternatives for employees. As part of the partnership, Mobilityways, which has worked with hundreds of leading UK clients, will position Zeelo as the key provider of the most sustainable battery-electric net-zero bus commutes in the UK.

Zeelo already passes on CO2 emissions savings to its clients and has committed to transitioning all services to net-zero emissions battery electric buses by 2030, with 10% of Zeelo's UK clients having already made the switch to electric buses for their commuter services. Meanwhile, in 2022, Zeelo offset over 2,600 tons of CO2 emissions and created over 26,000 employment opportunities, with 70% of Zeelo riders admitting they rely on the service to commute to work - without which they would not have been able to accept their job.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Sonia Afzal, Head of Communications, Zeelo

sonia@zeelo.co | +44 (0)7950 467 773

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a leading global Transit-Tech company powering bus operators, employers and schools to provide highly efficient, sustainable and affordable transportation programs. Zeelo provides software and managed services to its clients and partners to increase bus occupancy levels, reduce transportation costs, CO2 emissions and administrative time. Its secure and innovative transportation management software system comprises a SaaS platform, a proprietary routing algorithm, mobile apps for riders and drivers, and 24/7 customer support (4.9 TrustPilot rating) ensuring poorly connected commuters have a regular, subsidized and sustainable bus service, wherever they are based. Headquartered in London with an R&D team in Spain and live operations in the UK, US and South Africa, Zeelo was founded in 2016 by Sam Ryan, Barney Williams and Dani Ruiz. The co-founders previously sold their pioneering ride-sharing app JumpIn to Addison Lee in 2014. Zeelo, your next stop. For more information, please visit zeelo.co

About Mobilityways

Mobilityways is a technology company and certified social enterprise on a mission to make zero carbon commuting a reality. Previously known as Liftshare, Mobilityways was launched in 2021 to support employers meet their net-zero goals with its suite of climate tech tools. These tools enable companies to measure, reduce and report their commuter emissions, providing full visibility of commuting challenges and identifying sustainable travel alternatives for employees. For more information, please visit mobilityways.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeelo-and-mobilityways-agree-partnership-deal-designed-to-accelerate-decarbonization-of-bus-commutes-301948452.html