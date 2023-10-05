Emerging Trends in the Nutraceuticals Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rising demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is a major driver of growth in the nutraceutical ingredients sector. Reshaping Mental and Physical Health in the Thriving Nutraceuticals Market Set to Reach US$ 703,122.075 Million by 2033

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutraceuticals market value will likely jump from US$ 418,080 million in 2023 to US$ 703,122.075 million by 2033. This anticipated growth is expected to be driven by a steady CAGR of 5.3% in nutraceutical sales over the next decade.

Nutraceuticals Market Overview:

Attributes Details Nutraceuticals Market Size (2023) US$ 418,080 million Nutraceuticals Market Projected Size (2033) US$ 703,122.075 million Forecasted Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 5.3 %

The nutraceutical sales are set to keep growing. People like them because they are easy to store, can do many good things at once, and people are learning more about them. The popularity of nutraceutical products is going up fast. People are learning more about how nutraceuticals and supplements can benefit their health. They help with health problems like obesity, heart disease, cancer, high cholesterol, arthritis, and diabetes.

People also like personalized nutrition, where they get food tailored to their needs. This is especially popular among people with stomach problems that regular medicine cannot fix. Many people want multivitamins and single vitamins from these products worldwide. Similarly, many athletes around the world are joining sports at the national and international levels. This is leading more people to opt for functional beverages.

More people live in cities, spend money on health, and deal with heart, chronic, and obesity problems. This is why the nutraceuticals market is growing rapidly. Functional foods have omega fatty acids that help individuals keep a healthy weight and improve blood circulation.

Many people have become aware of herbal products and natural foods lately. They prefer these over foods with chemicals. This trend is especially strong in North America and Europe. In these two regions, people are willing to spend more on natural products.

New types of nutraceuticals like gummies, jellies, and soft gels are also coming into the market. Preference for these variants is growing because they come in various shapes, sizes, flavors, and strengths. Kids are also getting into these nutraceuticals, which is developing the market.

New technology in the nutraceutical industry is making people want these products more. They are utilizing contemporary technologies like AI to give people personalized advice based on their diet and health. Consequently, AI is going to be important for the nutraceutical industry to grow all around the world during the forecast period.

"In the Nutraceuticals Market, probiotics play a transformative role in enhancing mental and physical health. These beneficial microorganisms are reshaping the industry by promoting better digestion, immune support, and improved overall well-being through nutraceutical products." Says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Nutraceuticals Market:

In 2022, the United States asserted its dominance in the nutraceuticals industry, boasting a 23.4% global market share, underpinned by its robust research and development capabilities.

The nutraceuticals industry in the United Kingdom is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.8% through 2033, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness.

Japan's 2.4% share of the nutraceuticals industry in 2022 was bolstered by its reputation for producing high-quality and innovative health and wellness products.

India's rapid development in the nutraceuticals industry, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, is driven by a growing trend towards natural and organic products.

Germany's significant 12.9% share of the global nutraceuticals industry in 2022 can be attributed to its reputation for high-quality manufacturing standards

China's anticipated rise in the nutraceuticals industry, with a projected CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, is propelled by a surge in demand for dietary supplements.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Nutraceuticals Market

In recent years, the nutraceuticals industry has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly expanding sector within the global market. In this dynamic landscape, key players employ multiple strategies to meet the evolving needs of consumers and establish their foothold in an increasingly competitive market. Here are key points about key players and strategies for success in the nutraceuticals market:

Invest in research to develop innovative and effective nutraceutical products.

Create strong branding and marketing campaigns to stand out in a competitive market.

Stay up-to-date with regulations and ensure products meet compliance standards.

Collaborate with healthcare professionals, fitness influencers, or retail chains to expand distribution.

Stay adaptable to changing consumer preferences and health trends in the market.

Recent Developments The Nutraceuticals Market

In June 2022, Kellogg's Special K introduced new Protein Snack Bars. These bars have 6 grams of protein and only 90 calories. They come in sweet berry vanilla and rich chocolaty brownie sundae flavors.

In April 2021, Nestlé NIDO 3+ unveiled a better recipe designed specifically for kids aged three to five. This new and improved recipe has just the right amount of Vitamin A, Zinc, and Iron, the nutrients young children need.

