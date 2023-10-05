Manual Paint Spray Machine Market to Reach $ 3,442.3 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 2.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global Manual paint spray machine market is driven by the growth of automotive industry, and growth in construction industry.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Manual Paint Spray Machine Market by Type (Airless Spray Gun and HVLP), Material (Paint, Coating, Fire Protection, and Other), Power Source (Pneumatic, Electric, and Gas powered), End-user Industry (Automotive, Woodworking, Marine, Steel, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others), and Sales Type (Dealers/Distributors, DIY, and Professionals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global manual paint spray machine market was valued at $2,428.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,442.3 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

A manual paint spray machine is a hand handle or portable piece of equipment used to apply paint, coating, and finishes to surfaces. Additionally, it is a time-saving equipment that is efficient and produces a final surface that is more even and smooth when compared to traditional brush or roller application methods. Owing to increase in demand from emerging nations such as India, China, and Vietnam, where consumer durables are frequently painted, there is a high need for durable goods, which has spurred the demand for manual paint sprayers. In addition, the need for manual paint spray machines from car manufacturers has increased due to the rise in demand for automobiles across the globe, particularly in developed nations of Europe and North America. Owing to their ease of use, airless spray machines are widely used. In addition, the increased attention being paid to sustainability and green manufacturing, together with the incorporation of digital technology, offers a chance to create manual spray guns that are both smart and eco-friendly.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 2599.1 million Market Size in 2032 $ 3442.3 million CAGR 2.8 % No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Material, Coating type, Type, Power source, End user industry, Channel type and Regions. Drivers Growth of Automotive Industry Growth in construction industry Opportunities Home Improvement Projects Restraints High initial investment and maintenance cost

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the manual paint spray machine market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started improving, the demand for manual paint spray machines was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the manual paint spray machine market.

The paint segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on material, the paint segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global manual paint spray machine market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in use in small manufacturers without cutting-edge production lines use paint manual paint spray machines. However, the coatings segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing concern over environmental norms and regulations.

The airless segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the airless segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global manual paint spray machine market revenue, owing to high-pressure backing to the spray. Along with this, airless spray creates a thick coating of paint and HVLP projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2032, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. High volume low pressure manual paint spray machine is very efficient as it typically does not overspray.

The pneumatic segment maintains its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on power source, pneumatic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global manual paint spray machine market revenue, Pneumatic manual sprayers are an ideal choice for a variety of applications due to their many beneficial characteristics. However, the gas-powered segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032. gas powdered manual machine sprays provide several advantages, including portability, which allows users to use them in remote or outdoor settings.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global manual paint spray machine market revenue, owing to relatively easy environment guidelines and increase in disposable income of people across the region. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in per capita income from developing regions such as Latin America.

Leading Market Players: -

Dino-Power Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

Titan Tool Inc.

Graco Inc.

Rongperg Air Tools Co., Ltd.

Anest IWATA Corporation

Exel Industries SA

Tritech Industries Inc.

Spray-Quip Inc.

Wagner SprayTech Corp.

Nordson Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global manual paint spray machine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, acquisition, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

