SempsunAI 2.0 Unveils the Future of Memecoin Ecosystem with Innovative Features and a Commitment to Safety

SempsunAI 2.0 
SempsunAI 2.0 Unveils the Future of Memecoin Ecosystem with Innovative Features and a Commitment to Safety 
05-Oct-2023 / 15:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY SEMPSUNAI 2.0 
Dubai, UAE | October 05, 2023 04:19 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 SempsunAI 2.0, the groundbreaking community-driven token built on the Ethereum blockchain, is proud to announce its 
official launch on October 13, 2023. This revolutionary project is set to redefine the memecoin landscape with its 
pioneering use of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to safeguard against scams while fostering 
community growth and financial empowerment. 
SempsunAI 2.0 is more than just a meme token; it's a movement, a community, and a promise of a brighter future for meme 
enthusiasts everywhere. 
Empowering the Meme Industry with SempsunAI 2.0 
At its core, SempsunAI 2.0 is driven by a dedicated team of individuals who share a passion for memes and a vision for 
a safer, more transparent meme token ecosystem. The project's journey began with a close-knit circle of experienced 
business leaders and forex traders who encountered challenges in the meme token space. These setbacks fueled their 
determination to create a reliable and trustworthy project. 
One of the cornerstones of SempsunAI 2.0 is the "Sempsuns family," a symbol of the founders' 30 years of friendship and 
business acumen. This seasoned team has navigated various economic landscapes, showcasing their visionary nature and 
ability to anticipate market shifts. 
SempsunAI 2.0 Tools & Features 
SempsunAI 2.0 offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features designed to empower its community and enhance the meme 
token experience: 
 1. SempsunAI 2.0 NFT Markets: Explore and participate in the vibrant world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) 
  within the SempsunAI 2.0 ecosystem. 
 2. SempsunAI 2.0 Utilities: The project has established strategic partnerships with existing companies, 
  aiming to expand internationally and increase utility. 
 3. SempsunAI 2.0 Live Academy: Users can Dedicate themselves to personal and financial growth with SempsunAI 
  2.0's live academy, which offers valuable insights into financial literacy, leadership, and AI skills. 
 4. SempsunAI 2.0 AI Trading Protocol: Token holders gain exclusive access to a tested AI income trading 
  protocol in Phase 3, offering unique benefits and opportunities. 
 5. SempsunAI 2.0 Staking and Farming: Loyal holders are rewarded with 5% of the supply allocated to staking 
  and farming opportunities. 
 6. SempsunAI 2.0 Safe Grad Mobile App: Users can Protect their investments with the SempsunAI 2.0 Safe Grad 
  Mobile App, available on iOS, Android, and the web. Leveraging advanced AI technology, this app thoroughly analyzes 
  meme smart contracts, liquidity, and various other factors to provide a reliable investment score, safeguarding 
  cryptocurrency enthusiasts from potential scammers and unscrupulous token creators. 
By harnessing the power of AI and blockchain technology, SempsunAI 2.0 is creating a robust platform to shield the meme 
community from scams and promote safe and responsible investing. 
Tokenomics: A Blueprint for Success 
SempsunAI 2.0 has meticulously designed its tokenomics to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the 
project. The token allocations are as follows: 
   -- Uniswap Liquidity: 70% 
   -- Investors & DEV Team: 16% 
   -- Exchanges Listing: 6% 
   -- Rewards: 5% 
   -- Marketing Wallet: 3% 
The token transactions are subject to taxes to support the project's liquidity and marketing efforts: 
Buying Tax: 3% 
   -- 1% Tax Back To Liquidity Pool 
   -- 2% Tax Marketing Wallet 
Selling Tax: 4% 
   -- 1% Tax Back To Liquidity Pool 
   -- 1% Tax Auto Burning - Dragon Wallet 
   -- 2% Tax Marketing Wallet 
SempsunAI2.0 stands out as one of the very few meme tokens to undergo professional high-level audits before launch, 
alongside proactively submitting their registration to CMC, CG, and DEXs even prior to their official launch. The 
project's smart contract has been meticulously audited by Solidity Finance, ensuring the highest level of security and 
transparency. 
Join the SempsunAI 2.0 Movement 
SempsunAI 2.0 invites users to join its journey in reshaping the meme token landscape. With a commitment to innovation, 
community empowerment, and financial literacy, SempsunAI 2.0 is poised to become a leader in the memecoin ecosystem. 
"We are so excited to have you with us. Now let's get to work building the next generation of DeFi!" - SempsunAI 2.0 
Team 
For more information, users can visit https://sempsun.ai/, follow SempsunAI 2.0 on Twitter, and join SempsunAI 2.0's 
Telegram community. 
About SempsunAI 2.0 
SempsunA I2.0 is a community-driven token built on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging artificial intelligence and 
blockchain technology to create a safe and transparent meme token ecosystem. With a commitment to innovation, financial 
empowerment, and community growth, SempsunAI 2.0 is reshaping the future of memecoins. 
Visit https://sempsun.ai/ for more information. 
 Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Pintrest | Quora | Reddit 
Disclaimer: 
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is 
recommended to practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing 
or trading securities and cryptocurrency. 
 
Contact Details 
 
SempsunA I2.0 
 
Khalid Shaath 
 
Sempsunai@sempsun.ai 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1742607 05-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

