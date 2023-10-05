ARMA International: ARMA INFOCON 2023 to Offer Dedicated Microsoft Education Track; Trade Show and Conference to take Place October 8-11 in Detroit, MI

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / ARMA International's InfoCon 2023, the premier educational event for records management, information management, and information governance professionals, has announced a dedicated education track and full-day pre-conference workshop on Sunday, October 8 in partnership with Microsoft Purview. At InfoCon attendees will have access to top-notch education, industry titans from around the globe, certification continuing education credits, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The trade show and conference will take place October 9-11, 2023, at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI. For more information on the event, click here.

"ARMA InfoCon is proud to welcome back the experts from Microsoft, their customers, and partners for a dedicated Microsoft education track. Take a deep dive into the Microsoft platform with 10 hours of educational content featuring engaging sessions, insightful case studies and an 'Ask Us Anything' panel," said Nathan Hughes, CEO, ARMA International. "In addition to the Microsoft track, attendees at our event next month in Detroit will hear from dynamic keynotes, learn and share best practices from global industry titans, earn certification CEUs, and have access to unparalleled networking opportunities."

Sunday, October 8

Pre-Conference Workshop: Master Microsoft Purview Records Management- Erica Toelle, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Data Lifecycle and Records Management at Microsoft will lead a full-day interactive and immersive workshop, where attendees will get hands-on experience working with the Microsoft Purview Records Management solution. Attendees will learn how retention and deletion work; the records management solution capabilities; how to create a file plan for retention and deletion settings and actions; when items should be marked as records; and how to publish and apply retention labels. (9:00 am - 5:00 pm)

Monday, October 9

Thrive in IG and RM in 2024 and beyond: Know how to master new trends and overcome the biggest obstacles. Erica Toelle and Roberto Yglesias who leads the product management group responsible for the Microsoft 365 Data Lifecycle Management & Records Management solutions will explore the emerging trends and challenges that will shape our profession in 2024 and beyond. (10:30 - 11:15 am)

Erica Toelle and Roberto Yglesias who leads the product management group responsible for the Microsoft 365 Data Lifecycle Management & Records Management solutions will explore the emerging trends and challenges that will shape our profession in 2024 and beyond. (10:30 - 11:15 am) How to master Microsoft Purview Records Management: a comprehensive guide for beginners. Erica Toelle and Sophie Ke, Product Manager, Microsoft Purview, Data Lifecycle and Records Management will share the basics of Microsoft Purview Records Management and how to apply it to various scenarios. Attendees will have a solid foundation and confidence to take Microsoft 365 records management deployment to the next level. (3:00 - 3:45 pm)

Erica Toelle and Sophie Ke, Product Manager, Microsoft Purview, Data Lifecycle and Records Management will share the basics of Microsoft Purview Records Management and how to apply it to various scenarios. Attendees will have a solid foundation and confidence to take Microsoft 365 records management deployment to the next level. (3:00 - 3:45 pm) Microsoft Syntex Content AI: automate processes, create rich metadata, auto-classify content . Jerad Uytterhagen, Business Development at Cadence Solutions and Steve Pucelik, Content AI Global Black Belt will discuss how Microsoft Syntex can help streamline document workflows and extract valuable insights from records. Success stories will be shared from several public sector organizations on how to automatically classify and tag documents using artificial intelligence. (4:00 - 4:45 pm)

. Jerad Uytterhagen, Business Development at Cadence Solutions and Steve Pucelik, Content AI Global Black Belt will discuss how Microsoft Syntex can help streamline document workflows and extract valuable insights from records. Success stories will be shared from several public sector organizations on how to automatically classify and tag documents using artificial intelligence. (4:00 - 4:45 pm) Microsoft Teams Deep Dive: Critical Information Governance/RIM and eDiscovery Fundamentals presented by John Collins is Executive Director - Information Governance, and Microsoft Practice Leader at Lighthouse. (4:00 - 4:45 pm)

Tuesday, October 10

Discover the power of Microsoft Purview eDiscovery for legal and records workflows. Caitlin Fitzgerald, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft and Jason Bero, a privacy, risk, and compliance manager with Microsoft Canada will share how to use Microsoft Purview eDiscovery to find, review, analyze, and export relevant content for legal discovery, records exports, and other search-based requests. (10:30 - 11:15 am)

Caitlin Fitzgerald, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft and Jason Bero, a privacy, risk, and compliance manager with Microsoft Canada will share how to use Microsoft Purview eDiscovery to find, review, analyze, and export relevant content for legal discovery, records exports, and other search-based requests. (10:30 - 11:15 am) The top 3 high value business scenarios to establish early success in your Microsoft Purview deployment . Natalie Noonan, a Global Black Belt in Microsoft's Data Security & Privacy team and Jason Bero will explain how to handle some of the most common challenges in Microsoft Purview Records Management and eDiscovery, outlining three scenarios that almost every organization wants to execute in their Microsoft Purview deployment. (11:30 am - 12:15 pm)

. Natalie Noonan, a Global Black Belt in Microsoft's Data Security & Privacy team and Jason Bero will explain how to handle some of the most common challenges in Microsoft Purview Records Management and eDiscovery, outlining three scenarios that almost every organization wants to execute in their Microsoft Purview deployment. (11:30 am - 12:15 pm) The Future of Records Management with Machine Learning and AI. Atle Skjekkeland, CEO, Infotechtion Ltd. will show how to use machine learning and AI to automate the tedious and complex tasks of identifying, capturing, and classifying records. See real-world examples of how organizations have integrated Microsoft and 3rd party solutions to streamline their document and records management workflows. (4:00 - 4:45 pm)

Wednesday, October 11

Auto-Classification Options and Scenarios with Microsoft Purview Records Management. Brendon Lee, Sr. Product Manager on the Microsoft Data Lifecycle and Records Management team will present different types of auto-classification available, including some hidden gems. See a demo for each option and learn how to apply them to specific classification scenarios. (11:15 am - 12:00 pm)

Brendon Lee, Sr. Product Manager on the Microsoft Data Lifecycle and Records Management team will present different types of auto-classification available, including some hidden gems. See a demo for each option and learn how to apply them to specific classification scenarios. (11:15 am - 12:00 pm) Sisyphus No Longer: A Case Study in Simplified Microsoft 365 Records Managemen t. Oregon State Records Manager Kristopher Stenson will explain how he and his team collaborated with statewide IT administration to design and implement a role-based retention system using Purview adaptive scopes that applies to all state agencies, regardless of size. (12:30 - 1:15 pm)

t. Oregon State Records Manager Kristopher Stenson will explain how he and his team collaborated with statewide IT administration to design and implement a role-based retention system using Purview adaptive scopes that applies to all state agencies, regardless of size. (12:30 - 1:15 pm) Speak the language of security: a primer for InfoGov, Legal, and Records Management professionals. Angel Sanches-Fernandez, Senior Technical Specialist at Microsoft, and Maryam Rahmani, Global Black Belt will share hot to communicate and cooperate with security experts by using the common language of the NIST cybersecurity framework. Learn about the main domains of security and how they relate to specific projects. (1:30 - 2:15 pm)

Angel Sanches-Fernandez, Senior Technical Specialist at Microsoft, and Maryam Rahmani, Global Black Belt will share hot to communicate and cooperate with security experts by using the common language of the NIST cybersecurity framework. Learn about the main domains of security and how they relate to specific projects. (1:30 - 2:15 pm) Microsoft Purview Panel - Ask us Anything: Eria Toelle, Roberto Yglesias, Natalie Noonan, Steve Pucelik and Jason Bero will be available to provide advice on a specific project, discuss suggested new features, and much more. (2:30 - 3:15 pm)

InfoCon 2023 offers three ways to register. Full Conference registration, grants access to all conference education sessions, three keynote presentations, entry to the Experience Hall, breakfast and lunch, access to networking events and pre-approval for CRA, CRM and IGP credits. The second option is the Keynote and Connect registration which provides access to all keynote session, non-ticketed networking events and the Experience Hall; and the Evening Networking Pass provide access to the Sunday night Welcome Reception, Experience Hall Pub Crawl and VRC Welcome Party on Monday night and event at Henry Ford Museum on Tuesday night. To register for InfoCon 2023, click here.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

