Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: 923948 | ISIN: NL0000302636
05.10.23
14:37 Uhr
24,450 Euro
+0,050
+0,20 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2023 | 16:34
40 Leser
Van Lanschot Kempen NV's shareholders agree to proposed return of capital

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 5 October 2023

At an extraordinary general meeting, Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders today approved the proposed return of capital in the amount of €2.00 per share.

Van Lanschot Kempen has the intention to return a total of €86 million in capital in December 2023, subject to the legally prescribed period applicable to this capital return. The capital return will be charged to the share premium reserve available for distribution. The total share capital in issue will be unchanged and after the return of capital the CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen's capital objective of a CET 1 ratio of 15% plus an M&A add-on of 2.5% for acquisitions.

Proposed dates related to capital return:
Ex-date: 19 December 2023
Record date: 20 December 2023
Payment date: 21 December 2023

Media Relations
Maud van Gaal
Daan Joosen

T +31 20 354 45 85 mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations
Tosca Holtland

T +31 20 354 45 90 investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen NV
Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through our long-term focus, we create positive financial and nonfinancial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen_press release_EGM 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dec4fb67-d4a3-4746-8f6b-0c353b521b10)

