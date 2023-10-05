Fullintel, LLC: Fullintel Will Be Gold Sponsor of 2023 PRSA ICON Conference

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Fullintel is proud to announce that it will once again be a Gold Sponsor at this year's PRSA ICON conference at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center from Oct. 15 to 17.

The event features New York Times best-selling author and science writer David Epstein and Washington Post Opinions columnist Michele Norris at the head of a stellar lineup of speakers. Other speakers at this year's event include Carmen San Segundo Gámez (Global Marketing and Communications Director of ESG and Corporate Social Responsibility at IBM), Jennifer Hartmann (Global Director, PR & Social Media at John Deere), Sophia Marshall (Senior Vice President of Communications at Comcast) and musical entertainment by Jake Hoot (Winner of Season 17 NBC's The Voice).

The event will include our Head of Insights, Angela Dwyer, presenting Fullintel's original research on trust along with details on how this research can be applied to everyday PR practice.

Fullintel will also have a booth at ICON's Products & Exhibit Hall tradeshow, where we'll hold an exciting Slapshot Challenge where attendees can compete at a hockey shuffle table for some amazing prizes including our Media Insights Bundle including human-curated news briefs, real-time PredictiveAI trending dashboards, and optional competitor and industry landscape media analysis.

The conference will be co-located with four other conferences: PRSSA ICON 2023, the 2023 Health Academy Conference, the 2023 CHE Senior Summit, and the 2023 Educators Academy Summit. You can find registration information here.

About Fullintel

Fullintel combines best-in-class technology with expert content curation to deliver the most relevant, cost optimized media monitoring, daily news briefs, and media analysis possible. Our analysts curate print, online, social media, broadcast, and influencer opinions in real time - compiled by technology, supplemented and verified by humans. Where technology alone fails, your dedicated analyst has you covered. Fullintel has offices in Cambridge, Mass., Ottawa, Ont., and Nagercoil, India.

Contact: Fullintel, LLC

Samuel Chen

schen@fullintel.com

1-339-970-8005

SOURCE:

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790351/fullintel-will-be-gold-sponsor-of-2023-prsa-icon-conference