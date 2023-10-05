GeoVax, Inc.: GeoVax Receives Notice of Allowance for HIV Vaccine Patent

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 17/409,574 titled "Multivalent HIV Vaccine Boost Compositions and Methods of Use." The allowed claims generally cover a priming vaccination with a DNA vector encoding multiple HIV antigens in virus-like particles (VLPs), followed by a boost vaccination with GeoVax's vector platform for expressing HIV-1 antigens in VLPs utilizing an MVA viral vector.



David Dodd, GeoVax President and CEO, commented, "Our development priorities continue to be our next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials, and our cancer immunotherapy program, with Gedeptin® as our lead product in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancer. While we are focusing on these two products in the near-term, our long-term vision includes developing vaccines against other global public health threats such as HIV. Although not currently under active development, our HIV program forms an important part of the dataset underpinning all of our MVA-based development programs. The patent protection associated with the use of this vaccine is an important part of this product platform."

Mr. Dodd continued, "Earlier this year, data were presented from a clinical study of a combinational HIV therapy that included GeoVax's HIV vaccine candidate, MVA62B. The goal of the trial was to reduce or eliminate viral replication in the absence of antiviral medications in HIV-positive individuals (a "functional cure"). The data indicated very high levels of immunogenicity of the treatment, particularly the induction of T cell immunity, even though HIV infection compromises the immune system. We are pleased that GeoVax's MVA-vectored HIV vaccine was selected to be a part of the experimental combination therapy and contributed to the positive findings. MVA62B was also previously tested in multiple clinical trials as a component of vaccine regimens designed to induce immune responses that prevent HIV infection. The team here at GeoVax is committed to help end the HIV epidemic worldwide and recognizes that the consistent results of MVA62B reflected in clinical trials to date may offer promise towards achieving this goal. We remain committed to supporting corporate and/or academic collaborations or partnering of this potentially critically important vaccine."

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world's most threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax's lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

