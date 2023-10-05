Sleep Apnea Devices Market size worth USD 12.97 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.42% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size By Type, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.97 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Sleep Apnea Market Research Report: A Comprehensive Insight into Market Dynamics, Growth Factors, and Key Players

Sleep apnea, a widespread sleep disorder characterized by episodes of breathing cessation for a minimum of 10 seconds during sleep, presents a compelling landscape for Sleep Apnea Devices Market growth. This condition gives rise to erratic breathing patterns and decreased oxygen saturation in the bloodstream. In recent market research, several pivotal drivers and trends have emerged that shed light on the evolving landscape of the sleep apnea market.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Drivers:

Risk Factors and Health Consequences : Sleep apnea is intricately linked to various risk factors, including obesity, advanced age, and nasal obstructions due to allergies or sinus issues. Untreated sleep apnea significantly elevates the risk of severe health conditions such as hypertension, stroke, heart failure, diabetes, depression, ADHD exacerbation, and headaches. Furthermore, undiagnosed sleep apnea amplifies the risk of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, strokes, daytime fatigue, road accidents, and a diminished quality of life.

: Sleep apnea is intricately linked to various risk factors, including obesity, advanced age, and nasal obstructions due to allergies or sinus issues. Untreated sleep apnea significantly elevates the risk of severe health conditions such as hypertension, stroke, heart failure, diabetes, depression, ADHD exacerbation, and headaches. Furthermore, undiagnosed sleep apnea amplifies the risk of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, strokes, daytime fatigue, road accidents, and a diminished quality of life. Growing Geriatric Population : The elderly demographic is notably affected by sleep apnea, a trend accentuated by the increasing global geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of individuals aged 60 and above is projected to surge from 1 billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. Consequently, the prevalence of sleep disorders is anticipated to surge in tandem with the aging populace, underscoring the urgent need for effective interventions and treatments.

: The elderly demographic is notably affected by sleep apnea, a trend accentuated by the increasing global geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of individuals aged 60 and above is projected to surge from 1 billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. Consequently, the prevalence of sleep disorders is anticipated to surge in tandem with the aging populace, underscoring the urgent need for effective interventions and treatments. Obesity Epidemic : Obesity, a pervasive global concern, plays a pivotal role in expanding the pool of sleep apnea patients. Excessive weight gain leads to the accumulation of fat in the neck, known as pharyngeal fat, which can obstruct the upper airway during sleep. This obstruction manifests as snoring, a prominent symptom of sleep apnea. Additionally, increased abdominal girth compresses the chest wall, reducing lung volume and airflow. The resulting decreased lung capacity augments the likelihood of upper airway collapse during sleep. WHO statistics reveal an alarming rise in global obesity rates, with more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 and above classified as overweight in 2016. Notably, 650 million of these adults were classified as obese, indicating a critical health challenge that further exacerbates sleep apnea prevalence.

: Obesity, a pervasive global concern, plays a pivotal role in expanding the pool of sleep apnea patients. Excessive weight gain leads to the accumulation of fat in the neck, known as pharyngeal fat, which can obstruct the upper airway during sleep. This obstruction manifests as snoring, a prominent symptom of sleep apnea. Additionally, increased abdominal girth compresses the chest wall, reducing lung volume and airflow. The resulting decreased lung capacity augments the likelihood of upper airway collapse during sleep. WHO statistics reveal an alarming rise in global obesity rates, with more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 and above classified as overweight in 2016. Notably, 650 million of these adults were classified as obese, indicating a critical health challenge that further exacerbates sleep apnea prevalence. Cost Barriers: Despite the proven efficacy of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Machines in treating sleep apnea, their widespread adoption is hindered by their exorbitant costs. This financial barrier poses a significant challenge to market growth, necessitating innovative solutions to enhance affordability and accessibility.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook:

Geographically, North America has emerged as the dominant player in the sleep apnea device market, boasting the largest revenue share. The region's prominence can be attributed to the escalating prevalence of respiratory illnesses, which often lead to sleep disorders. Additionally, the heightened awareness surrounding sleep apnea, coupled with a substantial patient pool and the presence of international manufacturers, further propels market expansion in this region.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Key Players:

Prominent companies in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market include, Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), BMC Medical (China), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), SomnoMed (US), Oventus Medical (Australia), ResMed (US), GoPAPfree (US), Löwenstein Medical (Germany) Braebon Medical (Canada), and Panthera Dental (Canada).

In conclusion, the burgeoning global prevalence of sleep apnea necessitates targeted interventions, technological innovations, and increased affordability to address this pervasive health challenge. Market players, particularly in North America, stand to benefit significantly from strategic initiatives that prioritize awareness, accessibility, and affordability, thereby ensuring a comprehensive approach to combating sleep apnea and improving the quality of life for affected individuals.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market into Type, End-User, And Geography.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Type Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices Sleep Apnea Masks

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by End User Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals Home Care Settings/Individuals

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



