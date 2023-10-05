Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed SourceLess (STR) on October 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





SourceLess (STR) is a revolutionary Web3.0 ecosystem with a mission to provide a secure, trusted, and carbon-neutral internet, driven by its governance token STR, and featuring groundbreaking technologies like TPmS and A.R.E.S AI.

Introducing SourceLess

At its core, SourceLess is crafting the World Wide Blockchain (WWB), an impervious information system characterized by end-to-end encryption and recognized by SourceLess Domains (e.g., STR.example). This blockchain facilitates the transfer of Web 3.0 resources through Distributed Ledger and Peer-to-Peer technologies via the SourceLess Platform, marking a significant leap forward in the evolution of the internet.

At its core, SourceLess is crafting the World Wide Blockchain (WWB), an impervious information system characterized by end-to-end encryption and recognized by SourceLess Domains (e.g., STR.example). This blockchain facilitates the transfer of Web 3.0 resources through Distributed Ledger and Peer-to-Peer technologies via the SourceLess Platform, marking a significant leap forward in the evolution of the internet.

SourceLess's technology is revolutionary, leveraging Distributed Ledger, Peer-to-Peer connections, and STR.domains as unique identifiers to establish the first World Wide Blockchain. This heralds a more intelligent, interconnected internet where artificial intelligence systems process information with near-human efficiency and impervious security mechanisms thwart malware and cyber threats.

SourceLess advocates a novel approach to web services, advocating for domain-type names not just as identifiers but as personal or business spaces within the blockchain. This empowers users with data protection through encryption, ensuring control over data sharing in stark contrast to traditional web models dominated by corporations.

The SourceLess Hybrid Blockchain further enhances security, allowing a blend of public and private blockchains while granting specific permissions to participants. This innovative blend provides robust security, transparency, and decentralization, positioning SourceLess as a paramount solution for secure online operations. The SourceLess Platform, an integral part of the ecosystem, facilitates seamless integration of programs and applications while championing AI software access, offering users a safe, fast, and user-friendly online experience. Additionally, STR.domains, represented as Web Non-Fungible Tokens (wNFTs), ensure lifetime ownership of unique digital identities within the SourceLess ecosystem, reinforced by KYC and AML verification to maintain a 100% white-label system.

About STR Token

The STR token is the core currency of the SourceLess ecosystem, granting users access to governance, secure transactions, and cutting-edge services within the World Wide Blockchain (WWB). As a utility token, it empowers a new era of digital freedom, privacy, and connectivity while promoting ecological responsibility.

Based on BEP20, STR has a total supply of 63 billion (i.e. 63,000,000,000). Tokens are distributed at a 3:1 ratio between the STR Treasury Pool and the Available Market Supply. Investors who are interested in STR can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

