TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that it will be presenting a case study with Cato Networks live at Forrester B2B Summit EMEA "Leveraging intent across the buyer's journey to maximize revenue". Led by Daniel Bleichman, Director of Inbound Marketing, Cato Networks and Brent Boswell, SVP and Managing Director, EMEA, TechTarget, this in-depth session profiles how SASE and SSE rocketship Cato Networks is growing and thriving in a highly competitive market by leveraging data-driven strategies laser-focused on creating opportunities and pipeline. Attendees will specifically learn how they drive maximum engagement across the buying cycle and fuel remarkable results with a fully integrated marketing sales approach powered by TechTarget's unique, proprietary intent data and marketing services. The Case Study will be live on Tuesday, October 10, at 11:35am BST in Track Room 4 at the Intercontinental Hotel, O2 Arena in London.

"Cato Networks is a prime example of how a high-growth company uses data to create a distinct advantage in a competitive market," said Brent Boswell, SVP and Managing Director, EMEA, TechTarget. "We are looking forward to presenting this Case Study with Cato Networks at Forrester B2B Summit EMEA to help marketing and sales practitioners see how one of their peers is successfully leveraging our intent data in concert with truly innovative strategies to win."

Learn more about the Case Study session here.

TechTarget was recently named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Intent Providers, Q2 2023. Its proprietary Prospect-Level IntentTM data is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the TechTarget Priority Engine intent platform are available because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning thousands of unique IT topics across TechTarget's network of 150 enterprise technology-specific websites. Because our content is built to aid decision making during buyer's journeys, our data enables clients to precisely target and engage our audience of active buyers in the most relevant context possible.

Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA is the premier event in EMEA which helps Marketing and Sales drive business and fuel the revenue engine. It will be held in person October 9-11 in London as well as virtually. TechTarget will be meeting with customers and prospects at booth #8 in the Event Marketplace. To understand how to connect with us at the event, click here.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine and Prospect-Level Intent are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005428323/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Garrett Mann

Vice President of Corporate Communications

TechTarget, Inc.

617-431-9371

gmann@techtarget.com