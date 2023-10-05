Malakoff and MMC Group have agreed to deploy 500 MW of solar in Malaysia, while Citicore has agreed to supply 7.5 MW of solar to utility Clark Electric Distribution Corp. in the Philippines. A pair of power purchase agreement (PPA) announcements in Southeast Asia signal the region is further plugging itself into solar power. Malakoff, a major independent power producer (IPP) based in Kuala Lumpur, has signed a memorandum of understanding with MMC Group to potentially provide 500 MW of solar capacity. Malakoff will be responsible for development, installation, operation, and maintenance, while ...

