DJ Lepermislibre: Revenue for the third quarter of 2023

Lepermislibre Lepermislibre: Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 05-Oct-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 Increase of +14% in activity compared to Q3 2022 The favorable evolution of the revenue mix continues Lyon, 05 October 2023 - lePERMISLIBRE, the pioneer of online driving school in France, announces its revenue for the 3 rd quarter of 2023. In EUR'000 YTD (9 months) Q3 French accounting standards 2023 2022 Var. 2023 2022 Var. Revenue 12,856 10,897 +18% 4,218 3,715 +14% o/w traditional learners 5,580 3,291 +70% 1,816 1,137 +60% o/w CPF learners 7,257 7,605 -5% 2,395 2,578 -7% Other 20 - na 7 - na

Q3 2023 revenue amount to EUR4.2 million, up 14% compared to the same period in 2022 reflecting the traditional seasonality of the sector during the summer season and a strong recovery of activity in September.

The quarter benefited from a further sustained increase of +60% in revenue to traditional candidates self-financing their driving license training, as the balance of business continues to shift in their favour.

The 7% drop in revenue from candidates financing their learning with the CPF (Personal Training Account) scheme is linked to the strengthening of digital identity verification measures introduced at the end of 2022 by the public authorities, reducing the amount of orders received via this channel and impacting with a few months' delay the number of driving hours performed in the field.

The effects of these measures gradually wore off over the first half of the year, and revenue from CPF candidates should return to growth in the 4th quarter, matching prior-year levels.

As of September 30, 2023, revenue generated from traditional candidates represent 43% of the activity, compared with 30% for the same period in 2022. This development, which the company had committed to, has positive impacts on operating cycle financing, lightening working capital requirements, as service purchases are paid cash by customers as soon as orders are placed.

In Q4 2023, lePERMISLIBRE anticipates a more dynamic growth in activity in line with September pace. The launch of new insurance services addressing candidates engaged in driving license training will be announced very shortly.

Next press release

23 January 2024: 2023 annual revenue

ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 35% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants. With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 530 towns and cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr

CONTACTS

lePERMISLIBRE Lucas TOURNEL, CEO Fabrice KILFIGER, CFO invest@lePERMISLIBRE.fr ACTIFIN, financial press Isabelle DRAY +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 idray@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, investor relations Alexandre COMMEROT/ Foucauld CHARAVAY +33(1) 56 88 11 10 lePERMISLIBRE@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Revenue for the third quarter of 2023

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Lepermislibre 29 avenue Joannes Masset 69009 Lyon France Phone: +33660423991 Internet: ww.lepermislibre.fr ISIN: FR001400F2Z1 AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1742727 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1742727 05-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)