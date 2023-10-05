Anzeige
WKN: A3D6S3 | ISIN: FR001400F2Z1 | Ticker-Symbol: I5T
Frankfurt
05.10.23
08:06 Uhr
1,065 Euro
-0,035
-3,18 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEPERMISLIBRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEPERMISLIBRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.10.2023 | 18:13
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lepermislibre: Revenue for the third quarter of 2023

DJ Lepermislibre: Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 

Lepermislibre 
Lepermislibre: Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 
05-Oct-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
 
Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 
Increase of +14% in activity compared to Q3 2022 
The favorable evolution of the revenue mix continues 
 
Lyon, 05 October 2023 - lePERMISLIBRE, the pioneer of online driving school in France, announces its revenue for the 3 
rd quarter of 2023. 
 
In EUR'000            YTD (9 months)    Q3 
French accounting standards 
                2023  2022  Var.  2023  2022 Var. 
Revenue            12,856 10,897 +18%  4,218 3,715 +14% 
o/w traditional learners    5,580  3,291 +70%  1,816 1,137 +60% 
o/w CPF learners        7,257  7,605 -5%  2,395 2,578 -7% 
Other                20 -   na     7 -   na

Q3 2023 revenue amount to EUR4.2 million, up 14% compared to the same period in 2022 reflecting the traditional seasonality of the sector during the summer season and a strong recovery of activity in September.

The quarter benefited from a further sustained increase of +60% in revenue to traditional candidates self-financing their driving license training, as the balance of business continues to shift in their favour.

The 7% drop in revenue from candidates financing their learning with the CPF (Personal Training Account) scheme is linked to the strengthening of digital identity verification measures introduced at the end of 2022 by the public authorities, reducing the amount of orders received via this channel and impacting with a few months' delay the number of driving hours performed in the field.

The effects of these measures gradually wore off over the first half of the year, and revenue from CPF candidates should return to growth in the 4th quarter, matching prior-year levels.

As of September 30, 2023, revenue generated from traditional candidates represent 43% of the activity, compared with 30% for the same period in 2022. This development, which the company had committed to, has positive impacts on operating cycle financing, lightening working capital requirements, as service purchases are paid cash by customers as soon as orders are placed.

In Q4 2023, lePERMISLIBRE anticipates a more dynamic growth in activity in line with September pace. The launch of new insurance services addressing candidates engaged in driving license training will be announced very shortly.

Next press release

23 January 2024: 2023 annual revenue

ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 35% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants. With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 530 towns and cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr

CONTACTS 

lePERMISLIBRE 
Lucas TOURNEL, CEO 
 
Fabrice KILFIGER, CFO 
invest@lePERMISLIBRE.fr 
                    ACTIFIN, financial press 
                    Isabelle DRAY 
                    +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 
                    idray@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, investor relations 
Alexandre COMMEROT/ Foucauld CHARAVAY 
+33(1) 56 88 11 10 
lePERMISLIBRE@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Lepermislibre 
       29 avenue Joannes Masset 
       69009 Lyon 
       France 
Phone:    +33660423991 
Internet:   ww.lepermislibre.fr 
ISIN:     FR001400F2Z1 
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID: 1742727 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1742727 05-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
