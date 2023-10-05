25% 1 annual revenue growth in the Photo sector

annual revenue growth in the Photo sector New functionalities for e-commerce and businesses websites

Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA), announces the launch of a new web-based version of InPixio, Avanquest's photo software product at https://www.inpixio.com/fr/. Online users can now crop an image for free by simply dragging and dropping their photos, remove unwanted objects or even completely change the background of a photo in a matter of seconds.

These new online tools are now available to all type of user (photography enthusiast, e-commerce platform or business) by providing easy to use and powerful functionalities thanks to their artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

In conjunction with the introduction of this online service, InPixio has also just launched a new mobile app: InPixio Photo Studio AI. This app makes it possible not only to modify photos with the help of its powerful AI algorithms, but also to easily resize images so they can be shared on social network and e-commerce platforms alike. Batch editing features capable of processing several photos at once have also been added to meet the needs of online merchants and influencers. What's more? Several new backgrounds and filters are now available for easy, professional photo editing without needing to be a technical expert.

Trial and subscription versions of this app are available from the Apple App Store, and an Android version is currently under development.

Benefiting from the same artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms developed by Avanquest's teams over the past years, these web-based and mobile apps deliver exceptional results. And as Avanquest's Photo division is constantly working to improve these tools, a new desktop version of InPixio will also soon be launched.

As the best BtoC2 solution on the market, InPixio now offers a complete range of multiplatform SaaS solutions (web-based, desktop or mobile) covering all the needs of photography enthusiasts.

InPixio will continue to strengthen its offering by adding professional features designed to help e-commerce platforms improve their online sales, and marketing companies promote their products and commercial offers.

Since AI algorithms were integrated over 2 years ago, InPixio has been gaining in popularity with users and companies around the world. InPixio solutions are available in 11 languages, and have already been downloaded by millions of users, with over 200,000 users each month. Annual sales for InPixio have risen by more than 25% year-on-year, and there still remains considerable potential for further growth, particularly for photography applications in the new BtoB3 sectors Avanquest is starting to address.

Financial calendar:

October 11, 2023: FY 2022-2023 full-year results

November 29, 2023: Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting

Telephone number for individual shareholders available from Tuesday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for calls within France: 0805 29 10 00 (local rate).

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com

1 Change at actual exchange rates

2 Business to Consumer the selling of products directly to individual consumers

3 Business to Business

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005384951/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com