"Lightning talk" session will highlight how the Company's ExoVita Pancreas test can be used to stratify IPMN risk to inform treatment decisions

Biological Dynamics, Inc., a leader in exosome enrichment technology for early disease detection, will present a "lightning talk" as part of the "Understanding Pre-cancers to Enable Early Detection" track at the Early Detection of Cancer Conference, Oct. 10-12, 2023, in London. The session will demonstrate the ability of the ExoVita Pancreas assay to risk-stratify Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms (IPMNs), the most common type of pancreatic cyst, in order to help inform treatment decisions for patients at risk of pancreatic cancer.

The talk, "Proteomic Expression Using Exosomes in Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms (IPMN) Patients to Inform Risk Stratification," will be presented by Harmeet Dhani, MD, MSc, Medical Director, Biological Dynamics, and is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4:50 to 5:20 p.m. GMT+1 and will be followed by a 10-minute panel Q&A session.

"With support from leading collaborators, we have made substantial progress toward providing physicians with a clinical tool for early detection and risk-stratification of IPMNs," said Dr. Dhani. "We are confident that ExoVita Pancreas, which is powered by our ExoVerita exosome-isolation technology, has strong potential to inform treatment decisions for patients, including whether to undergo surgery or adopt a 'watch-and-wait' strategy."

Pancreatic cancer is the third deadliest cancer in the U.S., with a 5-year survival rate of merely 12.5%. Pancreatic cysts, such as IPMNs, affect as many as 750,000 Americans and are more likely to develop with age. The ExoVita Pancreas assay leverages Biological Dynamics' proprietary Verita technology, a novel platform that enriches exosomes and facilitates proteomic analysis. This powerful method provides high-sensitivity detection of pancreatic cancer in its early stages, resulting in improved treatment options for this deadly disease. Biological Dynamics is partnering with the PRECEDE consortium to validate the ExoVita Pancreas assay for both IPMNs and other patients at high risk for developing cancer.

Biological Dynamics, Inc., is a leader in exosome-isolation technology committed to improving global health outcomes by identifying early-stage disease. Its ExoVerita platform offers a simple and automated workflow to enrich for exosomes, powering advanced detection tests for some of the most challenging diseases. Biological Dynamics' ExoVita assays utilize the ExoVerita platform to enable reliable surveillance and early cancer detection to help enhance and extend lives. Learn more at www.BiologicalDynamics.com.

