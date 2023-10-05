DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Oct-2023 / 17:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own securities The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 July 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 05/10/2023 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 5,000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 584.9456 Highest price paid per share (pence) 586.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence) 580.00

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 2,911,237 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 38,171,102. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

5 October 2023

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 5 October 2023

Investment firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 584.9456 5,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 290 580.00 08:16:42 00067249977TRLO0 LSE 176 584.00 10:56:02 00067253424TRLO0 LSE 38 584.00 10:56:02 00067253425TRLO0 LSE 200 584.00 10:56:07 00067253427TRLO0 LSE 2732 586.00 15:25:42 00067259299TRLO0 LSE 210 586.00 15:25:51 00067259306TRLO0 LSE 2 586.00 16:28:26 00067262083TRLO0 LSE 512 584.00 16:35:22 00067262371TRLO0 LSE 151 584.00 16:35:22 00067262372TRLO0 LSE 3 584.00 16:35:22 00067262373TRLO0 LSE 420 584.00 16:35:22 00067262374TRLO0 LSE 206 584.00 16:35:22 00067262375TRLO0 LSE 60 584.00 16:35:22 00067262376TRLO0 LSE

