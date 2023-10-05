INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): SandP affirms Indigo Group's BBB rating with a stable outlook following the signature of the agreement to acquire Parkia

La Défense, October 05, 2023



S&P Rating Action

S&P affirms Indigo Group's BBB rating with a stable outlook following the signature of the agreement to acquire Parkia



On 05 October 2023, S&P Global Ratings affirmed Indigo Group's BBB rating with a stable outlook, following the announcement on July 31, 2023 of the signing of the agreement with Igneo Infrastructure Partners to acquire a 100% stake in Parkia Spanish Holding SLU and its subsidiaries.

This rating affirmation reflects the strengthening of the Group's business profile, given Parkia's portfolio of high-quality concession and ownership contracts, with a residual duration of around 38 years, and the Group's ability to maintain ratios, both in terms of FFO/Debt and Debt/EBITDA, in line with a solid Investment Grade rating.

For reasons of availability of funds at the closing, the Group has secured an equity bridge loan of 284 million euros with a pool of two banks - BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB - guaranteed by equity commitment letters signed by Infra Foch TopCo S.A.S shareholders (Crédit Agricole Assurances Retraite, Predica, Vauban Infrastructure Partners and MEAG) whose repayment, via equity injection in the form of ordinary shares, will only take place after closing.

The full S&P Global Ratings rating is available at Credit Rating.



About Indigo Group S.A.

The Indigo Group, which owns nearly 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and their associated services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly 49.2% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, through Predica SA and Crédit Agricole Assurances Retraite, 34.3% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.9% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and 1.4% held in treasury shares and by the Group's management, and the remaining of the shares by Infra Foch TopCo S.A.S (0.2%).

www.group-indigo.com



