Dow Jones News
05.10.2023 | 19:31
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Upland, NFLPA, and OneTeam Partners Expand NFL Player Integration in Web3 for 2023-2024 Season

05-Oct-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY UPLAND 
PALO ALTO, California | October 05, 2023 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Upland, the leading web3 Metaverse SuperApp, proudly announces its third consecutive year of featuring officially 
licensed NFL players in its collections. This collaboration with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), facilitated by 
OneTeam Partners, brings new NFLPA Bundle types, such as Mixed Essentials Bundle, Team Essentials Bundle, and Pass 
Bundles. 
The NFLPA-licensed product delivers an engaging web3 experience for football fans. It offers season-specific digital 
collections that connect fans with their favorite players based on real-time performance. To kick off the football 
season, Upland will introduce a fresh collection of licensed NFL player digital collectibles. The 2023-2024 Upland 
experience includes: 
   -- Gamified digital collectibles of officially licensed NFL players. 
   -- Platform-sponsored community events to enhance users' Fan Scores. 
   -- Community-created shops celebrating previous seasons through the Upland/NFLPA partnership. 
Accessing digital NFL player collectibles in Upland is a fun and gamified experience for loyal fans. Bundles with 
various collectibles, each representing different NFL players, are available for purchase and collecting. Upland 
introduces three new NFLPA Bundle types for the 2023-24 season: Mixed Essentials Bundle, Team Essentials Bundle, and 
Pass Bundles. Collecting them boosts your Fan Score and increases your chances of winning rewards. Fans in Upland 
compete based on their Fan Score, earned by completing collections and joining community events. Owners of NFLPA Legits 
get a head start in fan score challenges. NFLPA Bundles let fans relive memorable moments, iconic performances, and 
virtual stadium visits within Upland's Metaverse SuperApp. 
Idan Zuckerman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Upland, said, "NFLPA Legits in Upland keep delivering engaging digital fan 
experiences, bringing excitement to football fans through digital collectible trading. The fact that two full seasons 
of NFLPA Legits are now available in NFLPA Fan Shops on the secondary market speaks to the success of these digital 
collectibles within the Upland community as we enter our third year of partnership with the NFLPA." 
The NFLPA, via its marketing and licensing arm NFL Players Inc., represents over 2,000 active players from the most 
popular professional sports league in the United States. In Upland's immersive web platform, fans can enjoy digital 
player collectibles, geo-specific stadium experiences, wearables, fan challenges, and more. Fans can live their 
football fandom in the metaverse through platform-sponsored events, contests, and challenges. Upland is also enhancing 
the collection experience with gamified opportunities to acquire, trade, and complete unique digital assets. 
The 2023-2024 season in the Upland Metaverse is available on Google Play, the App Stores, and the web for an immersive 
experience. 
 
ABOUT UPLAND 
Upland, the Metaverse Super App, is a web3 metaverse platform mapped to the real world on a mission to build the 
largest digital open economy. Our ecosystem is a diverse community of players, entrepreneurs, creators, developers, and 
brands, all benefiting from true ownership and guaranteed intellectual property rights powered by blockchain 
technology. Currently, Upland is one of the most widely-used web3 platforms with over 3 million registered accounts, 
nearly 300,000 landowners, and have sold more than 6 million NFTs. Our platform offers various activities for players 
and creators, including virtual property trading, world-building, collecting, and fun competitions like car racing. 
Metaverse entrepreneurs can also operate their own shops, contributing to our thriving economy powered by UPX, our 
native currency which serves as a medium of exchange, and Spark, a utility token that fuels the value creation by the 
highly-engaged community. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley, with additional offices in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and 
Brazil. Upland was founded by serial entrepreneurs in July 2018 and launched in June 2019. Upland is accessible on the 
web, the App Store, and Google Play, allowing users from around the world to experience the metaverse. 
 
ABOUT THE NFLPA 
The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the National 
Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of 
players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are 
protected-including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially 
recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the 
NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season. For more information, please visit www.nflpa.com. 
 
ABOUT NFL PLAYERS INC. 
NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL 
Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player 
activations. 
 
ABOUT ONETEAM PARTNERS 
OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFLPA leading their gaming business, represents the commercial 
interests of over 10,000 players spanning various sports, encompassing members from the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. 
Women's National Team PA, WNBPA, NWSLPA, U.S. Rugby PA, and the League Championship Series PA, alongside thousands of 
college athletes. Launched in 2019 as a joint venture between the NFLPA and MLBPA, OneTeam maximizes the collective 
value of athletes' rights through group licensing, marketing, media, and other ventures. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Upland 
Lindsay Anne Aamodt 
+1 917-531-0658 
 
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.