TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire New Class of Assets Focused on Cell and Gene Therapies to be Operated as BIOVET CGT INC.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: TSPG ) ("TGI"), today announced the acquisition of new class of assets, a veterinarian biotechnology company focused on: discovery and development of novel cell and gene therapies for veterinarian clinics, production of on site by state-of-the-art automated systems, ensures the rapid, efficient, and effective supply of its products directly in the clinical setting. The new assets will be operated under the name BIOVET CGT/ WWW.BIOVETCGT.COM and will offer cutting-edge automated systems streamline the therapy delivery, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our animal patients.

https://www.facebook.com/biovetcgt

https://www.linkedin.com/company/biovet-cgt/

https://twitter.com/BiovetCGT

BIOVET CGT and will offer a selected range of veterinary cell and gene therapies to veterinary clinics across the United States with focus on

MSCs Orthopedics, Autologous Products for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis;

MSC for Cell Therapy, Cellular-Based Treatment For Orthopedic Disorders

Stromal Vascular Fraction (SVF)

Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs), Leverage Own Immune System Against the Tumor

MDVAC Cancer Vaccine Platform

SVF- Autologous Stromal Vascular Fraction for the Treatment of Autoimmune conditions.

BIOVET CGT also entered into Joint Venture Agreement with Biovet Inc. (BIOVET.VET). BIOVET partnership is a cooperative veterinary network to bring cellular therapies to veterinary use. Biovet is operating full-service veterinarian practices and expanding its operations in the largest Pet Retailer in the US.

BIOVET CGT intends to become global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. BIOVET CGT will provide veterinary clinics with access to our networks, expertise and infrastructure to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the BIOVET CGT family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health.

"Through this acquisition of CGT assets and partnership we gain access to a new loyal customer base to which we can offer our full product portfolio of veterinary products and estimated $10MM in revenues in the second year from signing of partnership agreement. The Biovet CGT partnership offers a wide variety of cellular derived therapies, complies to the highest regulatory standards. The leading technologies includes:

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) for orthopedic disorders

Dermatology treatments

Cellular-based cancer immunotherapies

We also gain the global license to a new, innovative technology in the veterinary market. This combination has a clear strategic fit and significant synergy potential, says Henry Val, CEO of TGI.

Michael Handley, CEO of Biovet (BIOVET.VET), said: "We have the utmost confidence in TGI and our scientists and engineers, which is why we have chosen TGI as our partner. With their cutting-edge CGT products not offered by anyone else for the veterinarian hospitals". Biovet CGT pans to announce shortly additions its management to handle operations. New staff additions will consist of:biotech staff for Cell and Gene Therapies, blockchain and data base management, AI/IT/ social media and marketing team.

About Biovet that give you more control over all aspects of your operations, and even uncover new revenue streams hidden inside the data that's already at your fingertips. It's not just about the software. Shelly's self-evolving and highly-adaptable solutions elevate your enterprise to a constant state of READINESS to address issues today, tomorrow, and well into the future.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about TGI Solar Power Group Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market.

For more info:

Henry Val, CEO

henryv@tgipower.com

For Veterinarian inquiries:

info@biovetcgt.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790496/tgi-enters-into-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-new-class-of-assets-focused-on-cell-and-gene-therapies-to-be-operated-as-biovet-cgt-inc