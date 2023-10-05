Dubformer Launches AI Video Dubbing Solution for Media Industry

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Dubformer , a leading AI dubbing start-up specializing in delivering broadcast-level quality dubbing and voice-over services to the media industry, announces the launch of its AI video dubbing service. The solution supports 70+ languages and language variants, and 1000+ voices.

Dubformer leverages a unique technology stack, developed by a team of leading AI experts, which includes Speech Recognition, Voice Biometrics, Speaker Diarization, Machine Translation, Generative Voices, and AI Mixing. This is complemented by the Human Touch platform, where professional proof-listeners review and refine AI-generated content, ensuring its alignment with industry standards.

The combination of artificial and human intelligence enables the company to deliver exceptional quality dubbing and voice-over, while significantly reducing both localization costs and turnaround times. This innovation has already been embraced by global audiences, with Dubformer's AI-dubbed content launched on television and premier OTT streaming platforms.

"In terms of balancing revenue versus costs, the benefit of our solution for media companies is undeniable. The media industry structure and environment have evolved significantly, with YouTube and FAST market shares increasing year over year. To retain their current audience and to grow viewership, media companies are looking for new ways of gaining more, faster, by experimenting with new business models," said Anton Dvorkovich, Dubformer's co-founder and CEO. "Here, AI technologies, especially AI dubbing, could help to revolutionize the media industry."

While Dubformer is dedicated to disrupting the media landscape, it also remains committed to supporting small, emerging media outlets such as influencers and content creators. The company launched a video translation platform geared toward creators who needed an intuitive video dubbing tool. This automated tool is ideal for experimenting with user-generated content on digital channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

For a limited time, Dubformer is offering 100 free minutes of video dubbing for influencers (offer expires 30th October).

