Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Protective Packaging Market to Worth $43.26 Billion by 2028, E-Commerce Platform Uplifting the Market Sales - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest research report, the global protective packaging market growing at a CAGR of 6.22% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3961

Browse 121 market data Tables and 118 Figures spread through 378 Pages and in-depth TOC on the "Protective Packaging Market."

Protective Packaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 43.26 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 30.12 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.22 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Material, Type, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · The Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry · Demand for Lightweight Products · Increase in Pouch Packaging across End-Users · Increase in Processed and Packaged Food · Increase in Shelf Life · Awareness in Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

The protective packaging sector is transforming significantly to meet consumers' evolving demands and preferences. In the past, the primary objective of packaging was to safeguard products during transportation. However, thanks to advancements in packaging machinery and materials, the packaging industry now has the capacity to address a wide range of requirements, including extending the shelf life of goods, enhancing brand visibility, and ensuring compliance with regulations, among other factors. This industry is characterized by its diversity, encompassing various packaging types and materials. The introduction of plastic packaging has opened up substantial opportunities for brands to experiment with different materials. The foremost concerns in this dynamic field revolve around convenience, product safety, product differentiation, and fostering innovation.

Impact of Adoption of Flexible Packaging over Rigid Packaging

Protective pouches have become highly in-demand products across various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and FMCG. Additionally, other protective packaging options like aluminum foil and paper have expanded their applications with numerous variations. Aluminum foil is widely utilized in food packaging, either on its own or as part of multi-layer films for various food items. However, some products have yet to transition from their current packaging methods. For instance, many manufacturers still use bag-in-box packaging for cereals. Recycling multi-layer films, especially those containing aluminum foil, presents challenges that deter some end-users.

Despite the recycling challenges, the cost reduction associated with protective pouches has led to the overlooking of these recycling issues. The rise of e-commerce across the globe has accelerated the adoption of protective packaging as both primary and secondary packaging solutions. Innovative retort packages with enhanced protective features against external factors, along with convenient features like zips and spouts, have boosted the popularity of pouch packaging and, consequently, protective packaging over rigid alternatives. As a result, a growing number of products that were traditionally packaged in rigid materials are now embracing protective packaging solutions.

Explosion in E-commerce Uplifting the Market Sales

In recent years, e-commerce has experienced remarkable sales growth, paralleled by a notable evolution in packaging for e-commerce shipments. This evolution has brought forth a more comprehensive array of choices for e-retailers and elevated levels of convenience for consumers.

The unique attributes of protective packaging can provide opportunities to tackle some of e-commerce's largest sustainability challenges. Less packaging and lightweight materials, such as paper bags and protective films, result in lightweight shipments and a significant cost-saving opportunity for many e-commerce retailers such as F&B retail. Since e-commerce evolves around distribution channels, safety, and efficiency are the most important issues in the transportation industry. Due to this, product quality and safety are the major concerns. Protective packaging is being positioned as one of the key solutions to meet these goals.

Buy this Report Now @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/protective-packaging-market

APAC Protective Packaging Market to Reach $14.76 Billion by 2028

The APAC region is projected to lead the protective packaging market in value from 2022 to 2028. Higher domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labor make this region the most attractive market for protective packaging producers. Hence, market players focus on this region to gain a larger share and increase profitability. Expansions and investments, acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches are significant strategies key players adopt to enhance their positions in the protective packaging market. Improving the global economy, expanding the working population, and rising domestic demand for food and pharmaceutical products are expected to boost the market for protective packaging.

In Europe, all the market segments are undergoing significant growth in protective packaging. Smaller households need single-serve options, and consumers significantly demand more product selections. This supports the general trend from rigid to protective packaging, providing greater convenience and fitting in better with current lifestyle needs. Innovative, protective packaging styles are meeting the trend for more convenience. High-volume trade countries such as Germany and France are expected to face challenges with Brexit, apart from countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands. The Brexit deal is expected to be disruptive during the forecast period when it is finalized. The packaging industry witnessed the highest consumption of plastics in 2022. The competition in Europe is intense on account of the highly fragmented market. Differentiation is the key factor for vendors operating in the low-cost, protective packaging market.

Customization Available:https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3961

Key Company Profiles

Smurfit Kappa

Sealed Air

Sonoco

Huhtamaki

Amcor

Berry Global

Mondi

TC Transcontinental

Constantia Protectives

Ahlstrom

Greif

WestRock

Alu Flex Pack

Aptar Group

Alinvest

Aran Group

Aluberg

American Packaging Corporation

Bischof+Klein

Bioplast

Carcano

Danaflex

Printpack

ProAmpac

Wipak Group

Saica

Etapak

Innovia Films

Uflex

International Paper

Reynolds Group

Novolex

Sigma Plastics

Glenroy

Symetal

Krajcar Pack

ITP

Gascogne Protective

Schur Protectives

Schmid and Folien

RKW

Pouch Partners

Perlen Packaging

Goglio Packaging

Kleiner Protective Packaging

Winpak

Stora Enso

Global-Pak

Di Mauro

Eurofoil

Gerosa Group

LEEB Protectives

Polypak Packaging

PPG

Walki

All4Labels

SIG Combibloc Group

Ringmetall SE

The Reflex Group

Dazpak Protective Packaging

Market Segmentation

Material

Protective Plastic

Protective Paper

Protective Foil

Type

Flexible Protective Packaging

Foam Protective Packaging

Rigid Protective Packaging

Application

Consumer Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Healthcare

Personal Care

Geography

APAC

China



India



Australia



Japan



South Korea



New Zealand

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Benelux



Spain



Rest of Europe

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Chile

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Egypt



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/protective-packaging-market?details=tableOfContents

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the protective packaging market?

What is the growth rate of the global protective packaging market?

What are the growing trends in the protective packaging industry?

Which region holds the most significant global protective packaging market share?

Who are the key players in the global protective packaging market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global pharmaceutical packaging market will cross USD 106.37 billion by 2027.

Egg Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global egg packaging market is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2028.

Flexible Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global flexible packaging market to reach USD 288.99 billion by 2028.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global healthcare cold chain logistics market to reach USD 27.74 billion by 2028.

About?Us:????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services. ???????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?????

Contact Us:????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040?????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707?????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com?????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us???????????????????????????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog???????????????????????????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/???????????

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239546/Protective_Packaging_Market.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-protective-packaging-market-to-worth-43-26-billion-by-2028--e-commerce-platform-uplifting-the-market-sales---arizton-301948448.html