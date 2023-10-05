SGN Holding: Pronovias, the Leading Spanish Wedding Dress Brand, to Unveil Showcase of Bridal Elegance at NYBW

Pronovias Group will host an exclusive event unveiling the Best Sellers of the 2024 Collections and 2025 Pronovias Capsule Collection to give a sneak peek of Pronovias's new product direction and the vision for the future.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Pronovias Group, the world leader in luxury bridal fashion known for its timeless designs, intricate craftsmanship, and commitment to helping brides worldwide find their dream wedding gown, is set to unveil its latest bridal and capsule 2025 collection at New York Bridal Week (NYBW).

The NY Pronovias Flagship store

From October 10 to October 12, Pronovias Group will host an exclusive event in the NY Pronovias Flagship (45 East 58th Street, New York), unveiling the Best Sellers of the 2024 Collections for Pronovias, Atelier Pronovias, Pronovias Privee & Nicole Milano, alongside an exclusive preview of the 2024 Pronovias Capsule Collection, that is aimed to give a sneak peek of Pronovias' new product direction and the vision for the future.

This two-day event promises to be a highlight of NYBW, offering a captivating glimpse into the future of bridal couture. Pronovias has long been an icon in the world of bridal fashion, and this showcase reaffirms their commitment to setting the standard for bridal elegance.

Pronovias extends an invitation to all to join in this exciting chapter of the brand's storied history. The Pronovias team looks forward to sharing the magic with attendees.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Pronovias Group is the global leader in the bridal wear industry, having dressed brides across the globe for over 60 years. The Company operates a sophisticated portfolio of brands, including the iconic Pronovias and Nicole Milano, the luxury Atelier Pronovias as well as licensed brands such as Vera Wang Bride and Marchesa. The Group's bridal and cocktail dresses are sold through a global network of independent retailers, with which it enjoys strong, long-standing relationships across more than 100 countries, 4,000 points of sales and 95 Pronovias and Nicole stores. Pronovias is known for its unparalleled heritage, outstanding in-house design team and past collaborations with famous designers, such as Elie Saab, Ungaro and Valentino. Pronovias' affordable luxury brands benefit from unparalleled recognition worldwide among brides and independent retailers, which has helped position Pronovias as the only bridal wear company mentioned in Deloitte's Top 100 Global Powers of Luxury Goods.

