FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Executive Management Change

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / FP NEWSPAPERS INC. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") announces today that its President & CEO, Michael Power, will be leaving his position effective November 10, 2023, to return to Ontario where he has accepted another leadership role.

The Board of Directors is commencing a search for a new President, and during the interim period, Darren Murphy, a seasoned newspaper executive, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer and will lead the day-to-day operations of FPI.

In commenting on these developments, Board Chair Robert Silver stated, "We thank Mr. Power for his service, and also welcome Mr. Murphy, who has the full support of our board during the leadership transition process".

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash flow of FPLP. FPLP owns and operates the Winnipeg Free Press, along with several other Manitoba-based news and media publications that are available in both print and digital formats. The informative and engaging content we produce has an extensive reach throughout the province of Manitoba. The breadth of our reach provides compelling platforms for those looking to effectively reach a Manitoba audience. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Dave Kreklewetz, CFO

FP NEWSPAPERS INC.

Phone: 204-771-1897

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

