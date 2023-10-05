Taylor Swift's record-breaking TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film will become a global theatrical event starting in most countries at 6 p.m. local time on October 13

AMC Theatres Distribution and its sub-distribution partners Variance Films, Trafalgar Releasing, Cinepolis and Cineplex have reached agreements with movie theatre operators representing more than 8,500 movie theatres globally in 100 countries to show this film

This includes North America, where AMC Theatres Distribution has already reached agreements to show the TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film at nearly 4,000 movie theatres starting October 13; All major theatre chains in North America are included in this Taylor Swift movie theatre phenomenon

AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that as of October 4, TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film had sold more than $100 million in advance tickets globally. On October 13, TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film will start playing in most of the confirmed 8,500 theatres across 100 countries around the world.

Audience demand for TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film has been incredible from the moment it was first announced. It took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC's U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC's 103-year history. Advanced ticket sales are strong across the United States, from the largest cities to the smallest towns, and are particularly strong in premium large-screen formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, PRIME at AMC and other branded premium experiences.

AMC and its sub-distribution partners Variance Films in the United States, Cineplex in Canada, Cinepolis in Mexico and Central America, and Trafalgar Releasing outside of North America, have responded to broad cinema operator interest in playing TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film and confirmed more than 8,500 theatres across 100 countries worldwide. AMC and its sub-distribution partners continue to take steps to reach agreements with additional cinema operators throughout the world to play this spectacular Taylor Swift tour-de-force.

TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at all AMC locations in the U.S. It will also play at every ODEON Cinemas location in Europe. For U.S. fans interested in experiencing the concert film at AMC Theatres, tickets are available at amctheatres.com/TheErasTour

Moviegoers wanting to purchase tickets to other movie theatres in the United States and around the world can find more information and showtimes at TSTheErasTourFilm.com.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

