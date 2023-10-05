Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Xtacy Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XTCY) (FSE: TT5) (OTCQB: GWSFF) (formerly Global Wellness Strategies Inc.) ("the Company") announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of CA$118,075 in debt through the issuance of common shares.

The Company has agreed with certain of its creditors to issue an aggregate of 2,361,500 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") to such creditors in exchange for outstanding accounts payable (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") in the aggregate amount of CA$118,075 (the "Debt") owing to certain creditors (the "Creditors"). The Settlement Shares are being issued at a price of $0.05, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company is completing the Shares for Debt Transaction to improve its financial position by reducing its existing liabilities.

The securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Debt Settlement will close five business days from the date of this press release. The Shares for Debt Transaction remains subject to CSE acceptance.

About Xtacy Therapeutics Corp.:

Xtacy is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, psychedelics, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies and their clinical studies and trials.

For further information, visit website:

www.xtacytherapeutics.com

Or Contact Meris Kott CEO email to kottmeris@gmail.com.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDARplus.com under the Company's profile.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183078