Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Due to the recent acquisitions of Ulterra Drilling Technologies and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, the Company will report earnings later than is typical for the third quarter of 2023. The Company expects to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2023 on its historical reporting timeline.

Participants can access the call by dialing (646) 960-0676 or (888) 550-5422 with the Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:

Michael Sabella

Vice President, Investor Relations

(346) 242-0519

