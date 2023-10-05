M & S Media Inc.: Ilinois Media School Earns 'School of Distinction' Recognition From Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Illinois Media School (IMS), part of M & S Media Inc. (Beonair Network of Media Schools), is honored to announce its recent achievement of the prestigious institutional recognition from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). CMS has been awarded the "School of Distinction" Award for 2022-2023, recognizing its commitment to delivering quality educational programs and meeting the expectations and rigors of accreditation.

Illinois Media School

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes ACCSC as one of its designated accrediting bodies for more than 650 post-secondary, trade and technical schools that serve over 150,000 students in a variety of vocational programs each year nationwide. The "School of Distinction" Award is an especially impressive distinction for IMS as it demonstrates its dedication to excellence in media education.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as a 'School of Distinction,'" said Nancy Rodriguez, CEO M & S Media Inc. "This prestigious title is a true testament to the dedication and excellence of our IMS staff and faculty and their unwavering commitment to our students and media industry partners. Undeniably, the success of our graduates and the satisfaction of our employers are the ultimate gauges of our triumph. We take immense pride in providing a trained workforce that fulfills the needs of the broadcast media workplace."

Since its establishment in 2010, Illinois Media School-Chicago Campus has been completely committed to offering its students an excellent education and training experience. Our goal is to create an atmosphere where students can truly flourish. We achieve this by providing practical, hands-on instruction that reflects real-world scenarios. Additionally, we offer various resources such as internships, job placement services, and collaboration opportunities with local businesses and organizations.

As IMS continues to fulfill its mission of delivering outstanding education for future media professionals, we are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from ACCSC. It serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence in media education.

