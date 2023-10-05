Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") wishes to clarify certain disclosure in its management information circular (the "Circular") dated September 19, 2023 for its special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") to approve a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving, among others, Mindset, Otsuka America, Inc. and 1435816 B.C. Ltd. ("Purchaser") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) whereby, among other things, Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mindset.

Based on its review of the Circular, staff of the Ontario Securities Commission has requested that pursuant to Multilateral CSA Staff Notice 61-302 and the review program thereunder, the Company provide clarifying disclosure with respect to the minority shareholder approval requirement for the Arrangement, which is set out below.

For purposes of the minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), all of the 7,127,950 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Mindset Share") beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or over which control or direction is exercised, by James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset, Malik Slassi, Senior Vice-President of Innovation of Mindset, Dr. Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer and Director of Mindset, and Jason Atkinson, Head of Corporate Development of Mindset, or their related parties or joint actors, representing, as of September 19, 2023 (the "Record Date"), approximately 7.04% of the issued and outstanding Mindset Shares, on an undiluted basis, will be excluded in determining whether minority approval for the Arrangement is obtained as each of them may be receiving termination or change of control payments as disclosed in the Circular, which would be considered a "collateral benefit" (as defined in MI 61-101) in connection with the Arrangement.

As of the Record Date, the Mindset Shares to be excluded for purposes of the minority approval requirement are set out below:

Shareholder Mindset Shares Percentage of Issued and Outstanding Mindset Shares James Lanthier 2,731,500 2.70% Malik Slassi 1,523,500 1.50% Joseph Araujo 90,000 0.09% Jason Atkinson 2,782,950 2.75% Total 7,127,950 7.04%

In addition, the Company wishes to confirm that as of the date hereof and as of August 31, 2023, the directors and officers of the Company held an aggregate of 11,925,000 stock options, each of which is vested and exercisable to acquire one Mindset Share.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable best-in-class innovative next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybins in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has had a co-development agreement with the MSRD, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceutical family of companies, covering multiple drug development programs. For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

