Arrow Electronics Sponsors Colorado Technology Association's 13th Annual Women in Technology Conference

More than 650 women from leading technology companies gathered at a mountain retreat for the Colorado Technology Association's 13th annual Women in Technology conference presented by Arrow Electronics. This year's theme, "When Women Lead," explored the ways communities and organizations are changed for the better when women are in leadership positions.

"We are a global company and recognize the importance of leading with inclusion - from how we operate our own business to how we work with our suppliers and customers," said President and CEO of Arrow Electronics Sean Kerins during his opening remarks. "Today, I'm proud to say that our global gender representation exceeds that of the available talent market for women across the globe. This is core to our values and something we emphasize every day.

The conference featured three keynote speakers, expert panel discussions and professional workshops.

Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies, kicked off the conference with a keynote focused on innovation and the importance of taking risks to drive performance. Linda Clemons, non-verbal body language expert and CEO of Sisterpreneur, shared the importance of leading by example with intentional communication. Julia Boorstin, CNBC senior media and tech correspondent, concluded the conference by sharing key insights from her recently published book, "When Women Lead: What We Achieve, Why We Succeed and What We Can Learn."

"The energy in the room and the presenters on stage were the best in the 13 years of this conference. Everyone came away inspired, educated, and ready to make a difference," said, Kim Brown Wilmsen, chief information officer at Arrow Electronics and board of directors at Colorado Technology Association.

Arrow Electronics is committed to helping advance women in technology in Colorado and around the world.

